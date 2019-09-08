We probably spend way too much time thinking about fantasy football.
We spend weeks of the preseason preparing for our drafts and then, during the season, each Sunday morning is filled with brain-busting decisions on who we should play.
So lets all do ourselves a favor this week and don’t overthink this one.
Play your horses. It’s the reason you spent the high draft capital you did to acquire these guys.
Yes, I know someone like Devonta Freeman has a tough matchup at the Vikings, and that Joe Mixon could get swallowed up in Seattle behind his bad o-line and with the 12th man making life difficult for the Bengals.
You’re still playing them.
Yes, every week in the NFL is vitally important, which means the same is true for your fantasy football team. But, if there was one week were it really doesn’t matter the most, it’s Week 1.
NFL teams are still figuring out there rotations, and so should you.
The way I see it, you’ve got 16 more Sundays after this one to micromanage and over-analyze to your hearts content. But for your own health, please, just relax this week, enjoy some football and trust the stars that you hand-picked to lead your team.
For anyone new to this column, what I do every week is give you three guys who (I believe) will exceed their expected points and three guys who will disappoint. Or, “Get Played” and “Major Fade.”
It’s lame, I know — like everything else about this column. But my mom thinks I’m cool, so who’s the real loser here?
And for any of my fellow degenerate gamblers out there, I do the same thing at the end for daily fantasy games (DFS).
Good luck in Week 1, everyone.
**************************************************************************************************************
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Mark Ingram, RB, Ravens; at Dolphins — Get used to seeing “vs./at Dolphins” next to players in the “Play” section this year. This is a juicy matchup for a guy the Ravens gave $15 million to be their lead back. Last year, no team ran the ball as much as Baltimore did (league-high 547 attempts).
2. Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions; at Cardinals — Weird one, I know. But, if you’re in a pinch, Stafford should be a great streaming option this week against one of the worst defenses in the league a year ago. Star cornerback Patrick Peterson is suspended, too. If you’re worried about Matt Ryan (at Vikings) or Jared Goff (at Panthers) here’s your pivot.
3. Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions; at Cardinals — See above.
FADE
1. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans; at Browns — I’m a little skeptical of all of the Browns hype, but this defense could be something special. This game doesn’t sniff the 45.5 projected over/under with these two good defenses, and I still want to wait and see what Dion Lewis’ role will be.
2. Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons; at Vikings — The Vikings were third in passing yards allowed last year. Julio Jones will get his targets, but the rest of the offense should struggle.
3. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers; at Patriots — You’re obviously still playing him, but don’t expect much. He’ll probably get the Stephon Gilmore treatment, and Bill Belichick generally is good at neutralizing his opponent’s top weapon.
DFS STARTS/AVOIS
START
1. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers; vs 49ers — He’s reasonably priced for the upside. Last year, the 49ers allowed the second-most passing TDs and, with offensive-minded Bruce Arians now coaching ,expect the Bucs to sling it all over the yard.
2. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers; vs. Colts — On Fanduel, he’s the 19th most expensive running back. Melvin Gordon ain’t walking through that door, people! Ekeler will get plenty of work both rushing and passing. Should be a great flex play that’s saving you money at the same time.
3. Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars; vs. Chiefs — He should gobble up receptions as Nick Foles’ top target. The Chiefs also allowed the second-most passing yards last year.
AVOID
1. Sam Darnold, QB, Jets; vs Bills — Don’t try saving cash at QB here. The Bills allowed the least amount of passing yards in the league ... by far ... last year (2,867. Next closest was Jaguars at 3,113). Top target Robby Anderson is a little banged up, too.
2. Damien Williams, RB, Chiefs; at Jaguars — There’s just no way you can even think about playing him. He’s priced higher than guys like Chris Carson, Mark Ingram and Austin Ekeler, who should all explode, and with LeSean McCoy now in town we have no idea what his role is going to be. There’s just no upside, and the Jags are still a good D.
3. Evan Engram, TE, Giants; at Cowboys — Don’t see the Giants scoring a lot here. Best to just spend a little extra on O.J. Howard or Zach Ertz.
