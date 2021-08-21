This is a shot in the dark, but here it goes.
Back when I started at The Eagle-Tribune, my editors were gracious enough to let me write a weekly fantasy football column during the regular season. I half-jokingly called it ‘Is This Just Fantasy,’ based on the second line of a famous song by the band “Queen” — that I’m sure you’ve never heard of.
It was a passion project for sure.
But I love football. I love watching the NFL. And, by extension, I love fantasy football — maybe a bit too much.
And since I’m sure many of you fantasy players are holding your league drafts this weekend — which, c’mon guys, still way too early — I wanted to revive the column for a bigger audience.
Now, I can’t stress enough that this is a trial run. If you guys don’t like fantasy football, or don’t want to read me talking about it in your local newspaper when there are so many other fantasy outlets, then please reach out and — kindly! — tell me that nobody cares.
But, if there’s interest, then maybe every week I’ll give my thoughts on the fantasy scene.
Either way, since draft season is about to get crazy, here is one player that I like to exceed expectations this season from each position (QB, RB, WR, TE), and one player who I think you should avoid.
And again, please, don’t be afraid to give feedback.
QUARTERBACK
Like: Kyler Murray, Cardinals: There’s just too many weapons around him to fail. Receivers A.J. Green and second-round pick Rondale Moore join DeAndre Hopkins to form a lethal trio. Plus, Murray’s legs are elite. I think he finishes as the top fantasy QB this year.
Dislike: Aaron Rodgers, Packers: Too much turmoil going on in Green Bay, with both him and star receiver Devonte Adams. He doesn’t repeat his MVP numbers from a year ago.
RUNNING BACK
Like: Austin Ekeler, Chargers: Don’t be afraid to take him in the first round of your drafts. There’s no competition for him in the Chargers backfield, and he should get a healthy amount of targets. First-round pick Rashawn Slater highlights a revamped O-line.
Dislike: James Robinson, Jaguars: He was a hero for you last year, but second-round pick Travis Etienne will get his carries. Robinson will share the workload for a team that did win only one game last year.
WIDE RECEIVER
Like: Allen Robinson, Bears: He seems to be the top-end guy that nobody wants. But he’s a high-end producer year after year, and arguably will be playing with the best QB he’s had in his career with Andy Dalton and — presumably, eventually — first-round pick Justin Fields.
Dislike: Mike Evans, Buccaneers: Too many mouths to feed for a Tampa team that will probably be winning a lot of games and running out the clock often. Evans’ 13 TDs last year will be hard to replicate.
TIGHT END
Like: Darren Waller, Raiders: Take him early! DO IT! Waller is an absolute stud and the Raiders’ top weapon. Hot take alert: I think he finishes the year as the top fantasy TE.
Dislike: Hunter Henry & Jonnu Smith, Patriots: There’s no world where both are relevant for fantasy. The Patriots might lead the league in rushing attempts too, so while they’re both fine players, they won’t help your fantasy team.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
