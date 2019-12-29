Fantasy Football: It’s never too early to look ahead to the 2020 season

So that does it, friends.
The 2019 fantasy football season has come and gone before it felt like it even got started. Yes, it always goes by too quickly. But, as always, there were some high highs and low lows.
And that’s okay, right? Because the true fantasy football moments we cherish most are the friends we made along the way.
Wait, what’s that?
Some leagues actually play their championship on Week 17? No, that can’t be right.
But, teams that have nothing to play for rest a lot of their starters. So, some players that got you to your fantasy championship won’t even be on the field on Sunday.
How is that fair when your league is trying to determine a champion?
If you need any more reason to NOT have your fantasy championship on Week 17, please listen as closely as possible to these two words I’m about to say: Lamar. Jackson.
Arguably the fantasy MVP this season (as well as the real-life NFL one, too), you took a flyer on Jackson in the 10th round of your draft and beyond and you struck gold. Heck, maybe you even picked him up off waivers after he went undrafted in your league. Point being, your team is in the championship because you took the shot on Jackson and he’s been phenomenal.
But now, Jackson isn’t even playing on Sunday because the Ravens have already locked up the top seed in the AFC.
So, congrats to your team for making the fantasy championship in Week 17! Now go figure out your most important matchup without your best player.
It makes no sense.
So out of protest for all you Week 17ers out there, I will not be doing any player analysis this week — which, in actuality, is probably the best news you’ve heard all week.
Instead, I’d rather look back at that fantasy season that was and look ahead to the future.
So to wrap up the season, lets project what the first round in your draft will look like come 2020. Because as crazy as you may seem to all of your friends, it’s never to early to mock draft.
But before we get to that, as always (I guess) ...
Good luck in Week 17, you fools.
2020 MOCK DRAFT
This will be based off half-point per reception scoring formats. Of course, we still have Week 17, the playoffs and a whole offseason that will rearrange the landscape of the league, so this list is likely to change.
But, based off of what we know right now, this is how I see the first round in most leagues playing out next year.
Here we go.
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers — Should be a no-brainer top pick in every league. Durable workhorse. He’s a top RB and WR all in one.
2. Ezekiel Elliot, RB, Cowboys — I put him at No. 2 because of the durability factor. He doesn’t miss games, the offense runs through him and hopefully — you would think — a new coach would get the most out of this talented roster.
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings — He “falls” to No. 3 because of his injury history. But this year’s breakout was everything we could have dreamed of and more.
4. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints — Best receiver in the NFL, no question.
5. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants — Still a pure athletic freak. If he didn’t miss three games with injury, he’s probably No. 2 behind McCaffrey.
6. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers — The breakout star nearly everyone predicted at the beginning of the season panned out, and the Bucs have already said they expect to bring back reckless gunslinger Jameis Winston back as their QB.
7. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers — He “falls” to No. 8 because Jamaal Williams will still be a factor in 2020. But, as both a runner and a pass-catcher, Jones is one of the elite in the NFL.
8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans — At least 96 receptions, 1,150 yards and 7 TDS in each of the last three seasons in still first-round worthy.
9. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints — His efficiency (4.7 yards per carry, 6.5 yards per reception) came down a little and he just didn’t find the end zone (4 TDs as opposed to at least 13 in each of his first two seasons). That won’t happen again next year.
10. Davante Adams, WR, Packers — Injuries hurt his production this year, but he’s still the stud top receiver for Aaron Rodgers.
11. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars — He returned back to the workhorse guy we saw during his rookie season.
12. Julio Jones, WR, Falcons — Just 84 receiving yards this week will give him six straight seasons with at least 1,400.
TOO BOLD
Before the season I wrote an article with five bold predictions. I got one right.
1. James Conner leads the league in rushing: Nope. But he may have led the league in injuries.
2. Antonio Brown doesn’t reach 900 receiving yards: Ding, ding ding! His explosion was easy to see coming, but not to the magnitude it did.
3. Two players will have 1,000-1,000 seasons: We’re just 67 receiving yards away with Christian McCaffrey, so I’m counting that as a win. Unfortunately, Saquon Barkley didn’t follow suit.
4. Julio Jones will catch 14 TDs: Nope.
5. No Dolphin finished top-24 at their position: Nope. Ryan Fitzpatrick, DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki each had better years than expected.
