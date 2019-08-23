My friends, it has returned.
We are less than two weeks away from the start of the NFL season, and if you can’t feel it in the air tonight ... well, then Phil Collins probably isn’t in your fantasy football league (open invitation to join mine, Mr. Collins. My team fears no challenger).
By some miracle, I was granted permission to do this column again. In truth, that’s probably confirming my belief that my editors don’t actually read this thing — because woof did we have a 50-50 year last year — but a new year brings a new sense of fantasy excitement.
And I’m ready to help wherever I can.
If you’ve mistakenly already had your draft — not waiting until at least the third week of preseason is over — then shame. But, for those who are still preparing, I’m going to give you one player from each position group (QB, RB, WR, TE) who should exceed his current draft value, a potential bust and someone going late in drafts to target.
Or, to keep it simple, touchdown, fumble and Hail Mary.
Do kickers and defense on your own time.
QB
Touchdown
Carson Wentz, Eagles — The Eagles are a year removed from the “Super Bowl hangover,” have a good coach and play in what should be a poor division (hello, Giants and Redskins). Wentz is healthy, and has an army of weapons that added DeSean Jackson and rookie RB Miles Sanders this offseason.
Fumble
Matt Ryan, Falcons — Football’s second-best fantasy QB from a year ago fails to duplicate as the Falcons try to resurrect their nonexistent running game with a healthy Devonta Freeman and a revamped O-line. The defense should also be a lot better with Keanu Neal and Deion Jones back, so no need for Ryan to throw as much.
Hail Mary
Dak Prescott, Cowboys — I believe the Ezekiel Elliot holdout gets rectified before the season, meaning this offense should continue to be as explosive as it was after it traded for Amari Cooper last year. Prescott’s also rushed for six TDs in each of his first three seasons.
RB
Touchdown
James Conner, Steelers — The Steelers seem to be the forgotten fantasy team after losing both Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown this offseason. But they should be just as competitive — especially without the off-field baggage those two brought — and Conner should see plenty of work both rushing and receiving.
Fumble
Derrick Henry, Titans — Don’t be fooled by his fantasy finish a year ago: he scored nearly all of his points in two games. The Titans should be a defense-first team, there could be a QB controversy (Ryan Tannehill — yes, he’s here now — is impressing) and, as Patriots fans saw a week ago, Dion Lewis still has juice.
Hail Mary
Malcolm Brown, Rams — He’s the backup! It’s not rookie Darrell Henderson Jr. like so many thought earlier this offseason. And with Todd Gurley’s knee arthritis threatening to flare up at any time, it pays to have the backup in what should continue to be a high-powered offense.
WR
Touchdown
Chris Godwin, Buccaneers — Jameis Winston may throw 30 interceptions in new coach Bruce Arians’ high-octane offense, but he should throw for a whole bunch of yards, too — especially with a defense that’s still suspect. And with DeSean Jackson now in Philly, the door is wide open for Godwin to step in and have a monster year.
Fumble
Antonio Brown, Raiders — Haven’t touched him in any mock draft. His true colors are really being highlighted by this helmet fiasco, making it more and more evident why the Steelers took just two draft picks (a 3rd and a 5th) to ship him out of town. No way I’m trusting a diva receiver in what could turn into a dumpster fire of a situation.
Hail Mary
Sterling Shepard, Giants — There is NOBODY in this offense, and you can’t give the ball to Saquon Barkley on every play. Shepard should have plenty of value, especially in point-per-reception (PPR) leagues.
TE
Touchdown
Vance McDonald, Steelers — The targets that Bell and Brown left aren’t all going to Juju Smith-Schuster. In fact, Juju may have hit his target max last year (166)! There is PLENTY to go around, and like I said earlier the Steelers are still going to be a good team.
Fumble
Zach Ertz, Eagles — Like I said in the Carson Wentz section, there are just so many weapons in Philly, and second-year tight end Dallas Goedert will continue to see more time. Ertz is still going to be great, but you have to draft him in the Travis Kelce/George Kittle range and he’s not going to have that type of season.
Hail Mary
Delanie Walker, Titans — The old man still has it. As long as Marcus Mariota is the starter in Tennessee, Walker will be his No. 1 target — especially near the endzone. If you’ve punted the TE position all draft, he’s a great guy to snatch up with your last pick.
*Is This Just Fantasy will return to publishing on Sundays during the regular season.
