Fantasy Football: Lets take a mulligan and re-draft the first round

It’s a comment I see every Monday night in the Twitter feeds of fantasy football experts that I follow.
They will ask what you — the humble reader — need to have happen during the Monday night game in order to come back and win your matchup.
And the top response is generally always the same: “A time machine to go back and re-do my draft!”
We all have buyer’s remorse. We can all look back at our drafts and see things we could have done differently. It’s natural.
If only we could have known then what we do now.
We’ll be over a third of the way through the season after this week, so lets go back and re-draft the top-10. This will be based on what a player has done already plus their projections moving forward.
Note, if a player has been injured, I’m not holding that against them.
1. Christian McCaffrey (RB) — What a monster.
2. Dalvin Cook (RB) — The Vikings said all offseason they were going to run the ball more, and they were telling the truth.
3. Saquon Barkley (RB) — Said I wasn’t holding injury against a player. When he’s out there, he’s money.
4. Alvin Kamara (RB) — A top pick then. A top pick now.
5. Ezekiel Elliot (RB) — The most “disappointing” of the top-tier backs, but with the premium on landing a workhorse guy you’re still taking him here. It’s not like he’s been bad, and we know what he can be at his peak.
6. Michael Thomas (WR) — The first receiver off our fantasy boards should have been the best receiver in the actual NFL. Drew Brees? Teddy Bridgewater? Doesn’t matter. Thomas has been a steady stud with both.
7. Aaron Jones (RB) — If only he got a full workload every week.
8. Chris Godwin (WR) — Many saw his rise to super-stardom happening before the season. If you were one of them and grabbed him in the fourth-fifth round, congrats.
9. Julio Jones (WR) — Still a no-brainer first-round pick.
10. Patriots D/ST — Only half joking here.
10 (Actually). Austin Ekeler (RB) — Even with his uncertain future with Melvin Gordon back, you still take the absolute monster he’s been so far. Plus, he’s still relevant with Gordon back and, if anything were to happen to Gordon, you’ve now seen what Ekeler can do when the backfield is his.
Good luck in Week 6, everyone.
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals; vs. Falcons — He hasn’t thrown a TD in two weeks but is still a top-10 QB on the year. He’s rushing more, and the free-falling Falcons can’t cover anything right now.
2. Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers; vs. Buccaneers (in London) — Yes, the last two weeks have been awful. But the Bucs are allowing a league-worst 323.6 passing yards per game. You should feel confident going back to Olsen, as QB Kyle Allen shouldn’t have an issue moving the ball through the air.
3. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals; vs. Falcons — He was on this list last week and did ... okay, enough (6-58). His matchup is better this week, though, and the Cards also may be without Christian Kirk and David Johnson. Fitzgerald should get peppered with targets.
FADE
1. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Saints; at Jaguars — Don’t chase last week’s points. This is a tough matchup, and star corner Jalen Ramsey could be back.
2. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns; vs. Seahawks — Five weeks, four duds. If you have a better option to go to — like a Terry McLaurin against the Dolphins — then I’m pivoting.
3. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers; vs. Lions — Top target Davante Adams looks likely to miss another game with turf toe. Rodgers hasn’t been anywhere near what you drafted him to be, and that won’t change this week against a tough Lions defense.
DFS STARTS/AVOIDS
START
1. Mark Ingram, RB, Ravens; vs. Bengals — Cincy trails just the pitiful Dolphins when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game (167.6). Lamar Jackson has struggled throwing the ball the past few weeks and top target Marquise Brown is banged up. The Ravens are going to run it with Ingram and it’s a prime matchup.
2. Julio Jones, WR, Falcons; at Cardinals — This is as good a week as any to pay up for him. The last two weeks were disappointing, but the Cardinals are a bottom-10 team against the pass. This could be a huge bounce-back game.
3. Adrian Peterson, RB, Redskins; at Dolphins — Miami has been historically bad against the run, and interim Redskins coach Bill Callahan has expressed his intent to run the ball ... a lot. Peterson should see between 15-25 carries against the worst defense in the NFL, giving him a solid floor of points for a price that allows you to spend elsewhere.
AVOID
1. Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks; at Browns — He’s been great, but Seattle wants to be a running team and the Browns have been getting shredded on the ground. I don’t think Wilson will have to do much this week.
2. DJ Chark, WR, Jaguars; vs. Saints — Hopefully you caught him hot last week, because a matchup against Saints’ top corner Marshon Lattimore should cool him off. Over the last two weeks, Lattimore has held Amari Cooper to a pedestrian 5-48 and Mike Evans without a reception.
3. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Jets; vs. Cowboys — Sam Darnold will be back under center for the Jets, but does he look like his old self right away? I say no, and I know this is more emotion than fantasy analysis, but something tells me the Cowboys are ready to let off some steam after two straight tough losses.
DIGGING FOR DEFENSE
Week 6 — Dallas Cowboys
Chances are they’re on your waiver wire after a dismal effort at home against the Packers. But this week should be better against the hapless Jets, even with Sam Darnold back.
