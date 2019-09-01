Fantasy Football: Some knock-your-socks-off predictions for the upcoming season

Ohhhhh I’m excited, baby!
There’s real, live, actual NFL football that is of some consequence this Thursday night, meaning the long offseason wait is finally — as we say around here — OVAH!
Now, most of you have already drafted by this point, or if you haven’t then you will during the holiday weekend.
So any sort of draft analysis would be pretty useless. Instead, it’s time to get as spicy as a Chipotle burrito with the works and deliver some bold takes on storylines I think are possible this season.
And since I’m so gosh darn pumped for the 2019 season, I’m going to give you a mind-bending 2,019 bold predictions!
Um, on second thought, we’re going to stop at five — because that’s all I got. Hey, my nickname at the Eagle-Tribune isn’t “lazy” for nothing!
In all seriousness, I’m well aware that not all of these predictions will come true. In truth, if just one of them did I’d call this column a success. This is more me taking a deep look at player opportunity, and extrapolating certain scenarios out to their best — or worst — possible case.
In all not seriousness — as the subhead to this article implies — your socks have been warned.
1. James Conner leads the league in rushing
The Steelers will win the NFC North. I believe in the “addition by subtraction” narrative of a now-happy locker room with Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell out of town. Conner should get plenty of opportunity for a good team, and don’t believe the noise of backup Jaylen Samuels getting more work. Since Mike Tomlin took over as coach in 2007, there’s been only one year (2012) where his lead back didn’t get at least 200 carries and 790 yards — and on average that lead back is getting 251 carries and 1,055.8 yards.
Tomlin always has one, feature back. Conner has the talent, and gets to run behind the No. 3 ranked offensive line as voted on by thehuddle.com.
2. Antonio Brown doesn’t reach 900 receiving yards
I was originally going to go with 1,000 — seeing as Brown’s lowest total over the past six years is 1,284 (2016) — but that didn’t seem bold enough. But hear me out. He’s on a new team, and Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock and the rest of the Raiders front office already seem to have buyer’s remorse with Brown’s helmet antics. Also, here are the team’s first five games before the bye: Denver, Kansas City, at Minnesota, at Indy and then Chicago. Then after the bye it’s at Green Bay and at Houston.
The Raiders aren’t that good, the opening schedule is brutal and Brown is a bit temperamental. This has explosion/dumpster fire written all over it.
3. Two players will have 1,000-1,000 seasons
Only two players have ever totaled both 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in a season (Marshall Faulk, 1999; Roger Craig, 1985), but Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey will both do it this year. McCaffrey was just 130 receiving yards away last year, and his productivity is going to be the same. Barkley was 279 receiving yards away last year, but with Odell Beckham Jr. now in Cleveland and Golden Tate suspended the first four games, he’s going to be the primary target.
I was tempted to go even bolder and say David Johnson will do it too, but the Cardinals just aren’t going to be good enough.
4. Julio Jones will catch 14 TDs
Atlanta finally established a connection with Jones in the red zone to the tune of eight TDs over the final nine games last year. His most TDs in a season was 10 back in 2012, but this is the year it finally all comes together. With Dirk Koetter back as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator, Jones turns into the fantasy monster you hope you drafted in the first round year after year.
5. No Dolphin finishes top 24 at their position
A normal fantasy league has 12 players, so to be considered either a QB, RB, WR or TE 1-2 — and thus someone you want in your weekly lineup — you have to consistently finish inside the top 24 of your position. The Dolphins will have nobody at the end of the year who will finish that high. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen will go back and forth as the starting QB, Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage will both struggle behind a bad O-line, and no receiver — be it Devante Parker, Kenny Stills or Albert Wilson — will be someone you can trust on a weekly basis.
Second-year tight end Mike Gesicki scares me the most for finishing in the top 24 at his position, seeing as TE is so barren throughout the league, but that’s what make it bold.
Just stay away from the Dolphins this year.
