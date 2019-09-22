Fantasy Football: Some teams just can’t ‘bye’ a break

Why do bye weeks start so early?
We just started this thing, right? And the first week of byes already start next week (Week 4)! That’s ... pretty absurd.
The Jets and 49ers both just clocked in for work, but get some time off next week — you know, before a brutal 13-week stretch of non-stop games to end the year.
It’s like eating lunch at 11 a.m. It’s just too early.
Conversely, the Chargers, Chiefs, Cardinals and Vikings all have to wait until Week 12 for some vacation, but that’s not too big of an issue. It’s still less than two-thirds into the season, and some teams just have to bite the bullet and have that late bye — and it’s not like it doesn’t rotate teams each year.
But there’s no excuse to start them any time before Week 6.
Here. I’ve come up with the schedule.
Week 6 — 4 teams.
Week 7 — 4 teams.
Week 8 — 6 teams.
Week 9 — 6 teams.
Week 10 — 4 teams.
Week 11 — 4 teams.
Week 12 — 4 teams.
It’s simple, it’s uniform, it’s congested to give most teams a break right in the middle of the season, and now you don’t have those teams with early byes having to make gauntlet runs to the finish.
Honestly, this would be bad for fantasy with more teams on byes per week, so I’m not sure how this constitute a fantasy football column.
Oh well, I had nothing witty or informative to write this week (as per usual), so instead you get my random thoughts.
Please don’t unsubscribe.
And good luck in Week 3, everyone.
***************************************************************************************
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Josh Allen, QB, Bills; vs. Bengals — Through two weeks, Cincy’s defense has been bottom-5 in points allowed (31.0) and rushing yards allowed (165.5 per game). The dual-threat Allen should have a field day.
2. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers; vs. Giants — He’s probably still in your lineup regardless, but fire him up with full confidence. The Giants’ secondary has been torched through two games, and if rookie QB Daniel Jones struggles to move the ball that only means more offensive opportunity for the Bucs.
3. Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens; at Chiefs — He showed last week that he can be more than just strictly a big-play guy. The 55-point over-under seems far too low. Pound the over, and Brown having a huge game.
FADE
1. James Conner, RB, Steelers; at 49ers — The Steelers’ offense hasn’t inspired much confidence, and now Mason Rudolph takes over at quarterback. Conner is also nursing a knee injury, and the 49ers have been a much-improved defense thus far.
2. John Ross, WR, Bengals; at Bills — His first two games have been as phenomenal as they have been unexpected, but this will be his sternest test yet. You probably picked him up off waivers, or if not then he was one of your last picks, so you should have other options to pivot towards.
3. Terry McLaurin, WR, Redskins; vs. Bears — The rookie has been a sensation, so if you already picked him up then good on you. He’ll be fine for the rest of the season, but you’ll want to find another option this week against the Bears.
DFS START/AVOID
START
1. Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles; vs. Lions — It’s Travis Kelce at the top then a huge price drop before you get to Ertz, who’s the most expensive of the second-tier guys — barely. But Ertz, who has a good matchup against a Lions defense that’s bottom-10 against the pass, is well worth the price, and should gobble up targets with wideouts Alshon Jeffrey and DeSean Jackson both likely out with injury.
2. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings; vs. Raiders — The Raiders have been the worst team against the pass so far (league-high 342.5 yards per). For the money he’s saving you, Cousins will have a good enough game.
3. Ezekiel Elliot, RB, Cowboys; vs. Dolphins — Yeah, this is the week you should pay up for him. Miami is absolutely terrible (league-worst 194.5 rushing yards per game). Strong chance he’s the No. 1 RB this week.
AVOID
1. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints; at Seahawks — The Seahawks have been good against the run, and it’s not a contrarian take to believe that backup QB Teddy Bridgewater while struggle under center in a hostile environment like Seattle. The opportunity won’t be there for Kamara, and his price hasn’t dropped to the point where he’d be considered a steal.
2. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Jets; at Patriots — Another bold take incoming: third-string QB Luke Falk won’t solve this Pats defense.
3. Davante Adams, WR, Packers; vs. Broncos — With Green Bay’s lack of consistent receiving threats, it’s not that far-fetched of an idea to assume that Adams will be covered by star Broncos corner Chris Harris Jr. all game.
DIGGING FOR DEFENSE
We care so little about our D/STs in fantasy, but they can make or break a week. So each week, I’ll highlight a low-owned defense that should prove useful to your team if you’re in a bind.
Week 3 — San Francisco 49ers
They draw the Mason Rudolph-led Steelers, who are teetering on the edge of a lost season already. The 49ers are also at home, are a top-10 defense against the run and come in tied for the league-high with five takeaways.
