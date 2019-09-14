Fantasy Football: There's no need to make rash decisions after a poor Week 1

I wrote a similar column last year, but the message is an important one.
Remember the three ‘Cs,’ people.
Cool. Calm. Collected.
Your team is fine. You’re fine. It’s all going to be okay.
I know that it absolutely stinks to draft your guys and have so much excitement for the season, only to watch it crumble over the weekend and wake up to the dreaded 0-1 next to your team name.
It is a truly shallow feeling.
But it’s just one week, and 50 percent of your league is in the same boat. There is absolutely no reason to make any sort of emotional response to a Week 1 loss. Some of the worst fantasy decisions are made with the least amount of thought.
Should you drop Bears rookie running back David Montgomery because he only got 7 touches and looked buried behind Mike Davis? No.
Should you look to trade Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs after a pedestrian 2-37 day? No.
Continue to be smart. Don’t accept a low-ball trade offer because you’re feeling desperate, and likewise don’t already be looking to sell your stars because you think your roster has multiple holes to fill.
There’s still so much season left to turn it around.
Relax, and good luck in Week 2, everyone.
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Drew Brees, QB, Saints; at Rams — Expect a lot of points in this NFC Championship Game rematch. You think the Saints are going to be fired up for this one?
2. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens; vs. Cardinals — His breakout last week was no fluke, and now he’s facing a bad pass defense — at home — that got torched by Matt Stafford last week. Play him with confidence.
3. Sony Michel, RB, Patriots; at Dolphins — I’m a tad concerned here. The Pats tend to struggle in Miami, and the amount of weapons they displayed last week makes me question how many touches Michel will get. But if the Dolphins are truly as bad as they look — which I mostly believe — then the upside here is crazy. Either way, you’re keeping him in your lineup after last week’s dud and hoping for the best.
FADE
1. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos; vs. Bears — Last week was ... okay, I guess ... but not what you paid for in the draft. Now he gets the Bears, who allowed 2.1 yards per carry last week and are coming off a longer week of rest and preparation.
2. Robby Anderson, WR, Jets; vs. Browns — I know his calf has been bothering him, but last week’s performance wasn’t inspiring. And with Sam Darnold out with mono, in comes backup Trevor Siemian.
3. Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons; vs. Eagles — He was fazed out after his fumble last week and ended up splitting carries with Ito Smith. That ain’t good, chief. This week presents a better matchup, and with where you drafted him you probably have to stick with it. But if you can avoid his potential bust, do it.
DFS START/AVOID
START
1. Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins; vs. Cowboys — He’s cheap ($5,300 on Fanduel), and he’s got a guaranteed role. Adrian Peterson will get the start with Derrius Guice (knee) out, but that doesn’t change a thing. Last week, when the Redskins were beating Philly for two-thirds of the game, Thompson still got 10 targets. If you expect them to be playing catch-up against the Cowboys this week — which I do — then that number will go up.
2. Darren Waller, TE, Raiders; vs. Chiefs — Until his price starts going up, this is an automatic start if you want to save money at TE. Waller was on the field for every offensive snap last week, and you’d expect the Raiders to be throwing a lot to keep up with the Chiefs.
3. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots; at Dolphins — You’re not breaking the bank, and the Pats should have no issue putting up a lot of points — with or without Antonio Brown.
AVOID
1. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans; vs. Jaguars — Not saying that he’s going to have a bad week, but if you’re paying for the highest-priced WR by far — he’s $500 more than Michael Thomas — then you need him to go absolutely nuts. And that will be tough with arguably the league’s best cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, following him all game.
2. Vance McDonald, TE, Steelers; vs. Seahawks — I get the idea that he’ll be a low-owned guy after last week’s dud, so believing in the potential bounce-back would, in theory, give you a leg up. But just 4 targets scares me, and all of them came in garbage time. They didn’t even try to get him involved when the game was somewhat competitive.
3. Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots; at Dolphins — Love his QB this week, but wouldn’t want to play any receiving option in New England. There’s just too many weapons in what should be a blowout.
