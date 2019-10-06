Fantasy Football: There’s still plenty of season left to turn things around

The numbers 28 and 3 are pretty popular in New England.
About a week ago, SB Nation published an article with the headline: “The Worst Super Bowl loss was so bad that all we have to say is 28-3.”
Super Bowl LI is the stuff of legend to any Patriots fan. And it serves as a constant reminder of an important lesson.
Never give up.
In life, work ... or most importantly fantasy football, you should never quit.
By entering any league, you made a commitment that you will be the best league-mate that you can be. And you owe it to them to continue being an active owner.
So you’re 0-4 or 1-3. Big deal.
As quickly as the pendulum swings one way, it can swing the other.
If you’re struggling through the first four weeks, then it’s certainly time to switch things up. Make some trades, be active on the waiver wire.
But just don’t quit.
There’s nothing worse than an owner who starts the year off poorly and then just packs it in before we even hit October. That’s just lame.
There are so many avenues to take that can make your team better. Try one. And most — if not all — platforms that host leagues are intuitive enough that it takes just simple seconds to set your lineup.
I know how invested we get with our teams, and how much it hurts when we see it all crumbling in front of us. But some of the best sports miracles don’t happen if a team decides to wave the white flag when things look bleak.
Take it one week at a time, and keep on trying.
Good luck in Week 5, everyone.
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans; vs. Falcons — Week 1: good. Week 2: bad. Week 3: great! Week 4: terrible. If we’re following trends, this should be a big week in Watson’s yo-yo of a season. A home game against the reeling Falcons is exactly what he and the Texans need.
2. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals; at Bengals — Horrible NFL game on paper, but it should be a wonderful fantasy game with two bottom-10 defenses in yards allowed going at it. Fitzgerald has gotten worse each game this year (fantasy-wise), but you should have full confidence starting him up here — especially with WR teammate Christian Kirk (ankle) out.
3. Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings; at Giants — Squeaky wheel. The team will most certainly look his way after he openly complained about the offense earlier in the week, and the porous Giants’ secondary will provide ample opportunity for this passing attack to get back on track.
FADE
1. Gardner Minshew, QB, Jaguars; at Panthers — Carolina is first in the league in passing yards allowed per game (156.75). I’d pound the under on the 41-point over/under for this one. “Minshew magic” may lead the Jags to another win, but it won’t be off the back of a fantasy-relevant day.
2. Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons; at Texans — The last two weeks have been dreadful. The offensive line flat out can’t block, which has turned Matt Ryan into “Captain Checkdown” to safety valves Austin Hooper and Mo Sanu. Don’t see that changing this week for the free-falling Falcons against a stout Texans front-seven.
3. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders; vs. Bears (in London) — It’s been a rough three-game stretch for the rookie, and the Bears will offer no reprieve.
DFS STARTS/AVOIDS
START
1. David Montgomery, RB, Bears; at Raiders (in London) — Here are his touches through the first four weeks: 7, 19,16, 24. The Bears are trusting him more each week, and they should control this game with their defense. Expect a lot of carries and at least one score for a guy who’s very cheap.
2. Auden Tate, WR, Bengals; vs. Cardinals — He’s had at least six targets and 50 receiving yards in each of the past two weeks, and WR teammate John Ross just went on IR. He should get more opportunity in a great matchup, and, of course, he’s super cheap.
3. Jimmy Graham, TE, Packers; at Cowboys — You saw his targets rise last week, and star WR Davante Adams (toe) is likely to be out.
AVOID
1. Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers; vs. Broncos — Same goes for Austin Ekeler, but since Gordon is cheaper I put him on the list. Both are solid plays this week in your year-long leagues because of the good matchup. But until you see how the team is going to use both of them, they don’t give you the upside you need to win some daily fantasy money.
2. Daniel Jones, QB, Giants; vs. Vikings — This will be his sternest test yet. If you’re trying to go real cheap at QB, I actually like the guy on the other sideline — Kirk Cousins — a whole lot better.
3. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers; vs. Ravens — Through no fault of his own, his role in the offense has diminished. And he’s still not cheap enough to be considered a value.
DIGGING FOR DEFENSE
We care so little about our D/STs in fantasy, but they can make or break a week. So each week, I’ll highlight a low-owned defense that should prove useful to your team if you’re in a bind.
Week 5 — Philadelphia Eagles
With third-stringer Luke Falk still running the offense, don’t expect the Jets to be pushing the ball downfield. That means continued reliance on the run game, and the Eagles are the fourth-best team in the league against the run.
