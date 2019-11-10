Fantasy Football: We’re on the doorstep of the fantasy playoffs ... no, seriously

Where does the time go, friends?
One minute, you’re kicking yourself for passing up on drafting Ezekiel Elliot in the second round, and the next you’re sitting at the top of your division and laughing at the rest of your league because of how deep your team is. I mean seriously, my roster is absolutely loaded!
Too personal? Sorry.
It’s just hard to imagine that we’re already in Week 10. For most leagues, there are only four weeks left of the fantasy regular season before we dip our toes into playoffs.
Are we ready? Can we ever really be ready?
The answer is, of course, a definite maybe.
If you know you’re already going to clinch a playoff spot, then there’s certainly value in looking ahead at your fantasy playoff schedule to see who your guys will be matched up against. But there’s obviously an inverse to every scenario. Sure, Carson Wentz has an amazing playoff schedule (at Dolphins, Giants, at Redskins, Cowboys).
But are trading, say, a Devin Singletary to get him?
Heck no.
And I realize this only applies to a certain number of fantasy owners at there. For you bros holding it down at 1-8 or 2-7, it’s okay. Keep trying, keep fighting, and play the best spoiler you can.
But we’ve officially entered the stretch run of the fantasy season.
Yes, it’s gone by too quick. But it’s time to put those feelings aside, and truly crack down and get serious about this make-believe game.
Good luck in Week 10, everyone.
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers; vs. Cardinals — He’s supporting two top-5 WRs in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and Arizona is a bottom-5 team against the pass.
2. Mark Ingram, RB, Ravens; at Bengals — It’s remarkable how bad the Bengals have been against the run. They allow a league-worst 177.63 rushing yards per game, which is somehow almost 27 yards more than fellow basement-dweller Miami (150.75), which is second worst.
3. Jared Cook, TE, Saints; vs. Falcons — He returns from an ankle injury that sidelined him a couple of weeks, and — with the amount of teams on bye this week — don’t be afraid to put him back in your lineup. He did catch a TD in each of the last two games he played, Drew Brees is of course back and the Falcons bleed fantasy points to opposing offenses.
FADE
1. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns; vs. Bills — I realize it’s low-hanging fruit at this point. The Browns might very well win this game, but I don’t think feeding Beckham in a matchup against star Bills corner Tre’Davious White is how they do it.
2. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans; vs. Chiefs — You’re still starting him, but temper expectations — especially if Patrick Mahomes makes his return. Star defensive tackle Chris Jones returned last week for KC, which helped hold dynamic back Dalvin Cook to just 3.4 yards per carry. Plus, if Mahomes is back, the Titans will most likely be chasing from behind, meaning less snaps for Henry.
3. Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons; at Saints — Here are the stat lines for opposing team’s leading rushers during the Saints last five games: 1-19, 3-10, 20-72, 9-35, 18-35.
DFS STARTS/AVOIDS
START
1. Golden Tate, WR, Giants; at Jets — He’s already the No. 1 guy, and both Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram are out. He should see a healthy dose of targets against a bottom-10 defense against the pass.
2. Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins; at Colts — Last week’s 6-91 stat line was hopefully a sign that the Dolphins are actually starting to use their second-round pick from last year. Standout rookie Preston Williams (knee) just went on IR, too, so there are more targets to go around.
3. Sam Darnold, QB, Jets; vs. Giants — With or without Le’Veon Bell, the Jets should have no issue moving the ball against this porous Giants secondary. Over their last two games, the Giants have allowed opposing QBs (Dak Prescott and Matt Staford) to throw for 599 yards and 6 TDs.
AVOID
1. Jared Goff, QB, Rams; at Steelers — They’ve had two weeks to prepare, so that scares me a little. But during their three-game winning streak, the Steelers have held opposing QBs to an average of 245.7 yards, 2.3 TDs and 1.7 interceptions per game. Goff is the least attractive, to me, of all the high-priced QBs.
2. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers; vs. Rams — Like I just said, with these two good defenses — and the Rams coming off their bye — I don’t see this game coming close to eclipsing the 44-point over/under. Plus, JuJu will probably be seeing a lot of Jalen Ramsey.
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers; at Packers — Here me out. He’s still probably going to have a fantastic game, but his price ($10,500 on FanDuel) is incredibly high. Then factor in that the next six most expensive backs (Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones and Marlon Mack) all have positive matchups, and are much, much cheaper.
DIGGING FOR DEFENSE
Week 10 — Cleveland Browns; vs. Bills
These are two teams that like to run the ball and have strong defenses. With all of the running, this should be a fast-moving and low-scoring game.
