Fantasy Football: Welcome back, Melvin. We’ve missed you

I play in two leagues and have Austin Ekeler in both.
So with Melvin Gordon ending his holdout early and returning to the Chargers this week — thereby ending Ekeler’s run as a top-5 running back in fantasy — I’d have every right to be upset, right?
Eh, it’s kind of hard to be.
Yeah, anyone who drafted Ekeler has loved the production he’s given you through the first three weeks. And Gordon’s not playing on Sunday, so you still have one last game with Ekeler as a top-flight guy (more on him below).
But I think everyone who’s a fan of the NFL should always want the best players on the field.
There’s enough injury in this league. I don’t want to miss watching even more guys because of holdouts.
I love the NFL and I love fantasy football.
And both are demonstrably better with the best players in the world on the field each week.
So welcome back, Melvin. Even though you’re hurting my teams with your return, I still can’t wait to watch you be great week after week.
In a season where we’ve already lost Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Cam Newton and Saquon Barkley, it’s nice to at least be welcoming someone back for a change.
Good luck in Week 4, everyone.
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers; at Dolphins — Enjoy him while you can. Melvin Gordon ended his holdout and will return next week, meaning Ekeler’s value takes a big hit. But, for his final week as “the guy,” it should be a good one against a Dolphins team allowing a staggering 208.0 rushing yards per game.
2. Jacoby Brissett, QB, Colts; vs. Raiders — He’s given the Colts more than the organization could have hoped for, and now he gets an easy matchup against a porous Raiders defense. If your QB has a tough matchup this week, feel good about plugging in a guy with a 72% completion percentage and a 7/1 TD-interception ratio.
3. James Conner, RB, Steelers; vs. Bengals — This is as good as any of a spot for him to break out. If it doesn’t happen here, it’s time to full on panic with him.
FADE
1. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns; at Ravens — Yes, Patrick Mahomes torched them through the air like he does every team, but the Ravens defense is still third in the league against the run. And until the Browns prove they can pass the ball consistently, expect stacked boxes and not a lot of running room for Chubb.
2. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers; at Rams — The Rams are winning with defense, and I don’t trust Jameis Winston to crack that code. Evans still probably cracks your lineup, but expect more of the mediocrity he gave you the first two weeks as opposed to his 3-TD explosion a week ago.
3. Sony Michel, RB, Patriots; at Bills — His early-season inefficiency isn’t going to fix itself against this stout Bills run defense. This is a James White and Rex Burkhead kind of game. First to 10 points wins.
DFS START/AVOID
START
1. Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions; vs. Chiefs — He was three T.J. Hockenson TD drops away from a monster game last week. But he’s still dirt cheap, and now he has to keep pace with the high-scoring Chiefs.
2. Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions; vs. Chiefs — Last week (2 rec., 17 yards) was rough, but an anomaly. I believe his QB is going to have a huge week, so it stands to reason that I want his top weapon — who’s also relatively cheap — as well.
3. Will Dissly, TE, Seahawks; at Cardinals — In three games, the Cardinals have allowed 20 receptions for 318 yards and 4 TDs against opposing team’s top tight ends. It’s like they don’t even cover the position, and Dissly’s price gives you immense flexibility.
AVOID
1. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings; at Bears — He’s been sensational, but you can’t pay top dollar for a guy going against a Bears defense ranked top-5 in rushing yards allowed per game (68.67) and yards per carry (3.1). Chicago hasn’t allowed a rushing TD so far.
2. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns; at Ravens — Like I said earlier, the offense is a mess right now in Cleveland. And if you take away the Patrick Mahomes anomaly the Ravens are still a really strong defense. If the Browns do eventually figure it out, it won’t be this week.
3. Josh Allen, QB, Bills; vs. Patriots — How can you expect any sort of success for Allen and the Bills against this other-wordly Pats defense? There are so many other options in the same price range (Daniel Jones, Jacoby Brissett) to choose from.
DIGGING UP DEFENSE
We care so little about our D/STs in fantasy, but they can make or break a week. So each week, I’ll highlight a low-owned defense that should prove useful to your team if you’re in a bind.
Week 4 — Denver Broncos
It’s always tough playing in Denver, something first-year Jaguars starting QB Gardner Minshew will learn this week.
