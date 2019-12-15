Fantasy Football: Zach Ertz was my favorite player ... then he wasn’t

There are no words that can appropriately describe how I feel about Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.
He is the Alpha and Omega. The Yin and Yang. The first and the last.
This guy simultaneously both warmed and crushed my poor little fantasy football heart late Monday night.
So I play in two leagues that both started playoffs last week. In one league I have him, in the other I was going against him. To make a long story as short and simple as possible, I needed him to get a certain amount of points to come back in the league I own him — but not too much to sink my lead in the other.
And with how the game was going, it was set up — perfectly — for me to win both matchups.
But then the Giants and Eagles — who were down to one, just one, healthy wide receiver — go into OT, and Ertz catches the game-winning touchdown. If literally anybody else had scored it, I would have won both leagues. And you could see it coming a mile away, too. Ertz was lined up wide right, then was motioned back in before releasing free at the snap for a wide-open TD up the seam.
Somehow, the one good offensive threat the Eagles had left got wide open.
Riddle me that one.
Just remembering it again gets my heart rate up! Because his wife’s my favorite athlete from that family now, for the rest of this column he’s only being referred to as Julie Ertz’s husband.
So I ended up only winning in one of my leagues. In the other, it’s all over.
Please send your sincerest condolences and warmest regards for my epitome of a first-world problem to kgaudette@eagletribune.com.
But, jokes aside, Monday night was just another in a laundry list of reasons why fantasy football is so great. You’re just riding the waves of emotion, from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows.
I’ve loved having Julie Ertz’s husband on my team this year. But Monday night, Julie Ertz’s husband was my worst enemy.
Maybe this whole column is just a referendum on playing in multiple leagues. Maybe we should all just stick with one.
Nah.
A world with less fantasy football feels like a world with less fun in it. So thanks for letting me vent for a little. I’m sure plenty of fantasy football players had similar situations happen in their matchups.
But that’s why we play, right?
Good luck in Week 15, everyone.
**************************************************************************************************
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans; at Titans — He’s eclipsed 27 points (in 4-point per passing TD leagues) in each of the last two weeks. The Texans got caught looking ahead last week, and I think you’ll get a complete performance in this pivotal AFC South matchup. The Titans are also a bottom-10 team when it comes to passing yards allowed per game.
2. Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks; at Panthers — Carolina is fourth-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (139.15), and dead last in both yards per carry (5.3) and total rushing TDs allowed (24). With backfield-mate Rashaad Penny (ACL) done for the year, Carson will dominate carries.
3. Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions; vs. Buccaneers — These are two injury-plagued teams that can’t stop the pass. Golladay should have a field day against this secondary.
FADE
1. Josh Allen, QB, Bills; at Steelers — Despite a bevy of injuries, Pittsburgh is 7-1 over its last eight while allowing just 16.0 points per game. Mike Tomlin for Coach of the Year?
2. Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers; vs. Vikings — A touchdown last week saved what has been a lackluster two-week stretch. He probably stays in your lineup with how barren the TE landscape is, but it’s been tough going for Henry and the Vikings present a tough matchup.
3. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals; vs. Patriots — A classic get-right game for the Pats.
DFS STARTS/AVOIDS
START
1. David Blough, QB, Lions; vs. Buccaneers — Your super cheap QB option of the week. Against the struggling Bucs secondary, he’s a viable option.
2. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars; at Raiders — He’s had at least 15 carries in all but four games and has 28 catches combined over the last four weeks. Meanwhile, Oakland has allowed opponents to score 38.6 points per game over its last three.
3. O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers; at Lions — The Lions allow 276.54 passing yards per game (third-worst). Howard has caught a combined 9 passes for 134 yards over the last two weeks, and with Mike Evans now on IR, he should see more targets.
AVOID
1. Allen Robinson, WR, Bears; at Packers — It’s setting up to be a trademark cold December game at Lambeau Field. He’s priced as a top guy, but won’t give you that ceiling this week.
2. Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons; at 49ers — If the league’s best pass defense — at home — doesn’t scare you enough, just point to the fact that the 49ers are also fourth in the league in takeaways with 25.
3. Adrian Peterson, RB, Redskins; vs. Eagles — He’s not the bargain back you want this week facing a stout Eagles defensive front.
Honorable Mention: Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles; at Redskins — Read the column. It only feels right.
DIGGING FOR DEFENSE
Week 15 — Kansas City Chiefs; vs. Broncos
It was an inspiring performance for the Chiefs last week against the Pats, and now they host a Broncos team ranked fourth-worst in plays run per game (59.5) and sixth-worst in both yards (303.08) and points (18.15) per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.