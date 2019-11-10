Farabee scores in shootout, Flyers beat Bruins

BOSTON — Joel Farabee scored in the shootout to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.
Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, and Phillipe Myers also scored in regulation for the Flyers. Carter Hart finished with 26 saves to help Philadelphia win its season-high fourth straight while going beyond regulation for the fifth time in six games.
Danton Heinen and Brad Marchand each had a goal and Jaroslav Halak stopped 27 shots for the Bruins, who lost their season-high third straight (0-2-1) after six-game win streak.
Farabee, who played at nearby Boston University, beat Halak high glove-side on the Flyers’ first shootout attempt. Hart stopped all three tries by the Bruins, poke-checking away David Pastrnak’s attempt to seal Philadelphia’s win.
Konecny helped give the Flyers a 2-0 lead after one period. Sean Couturier’s initial right-circle offering was stopped by Halak, but the puck bounced off Oskar Lindblom’s skate near the crease right to a charging Konecny for the goal with 6:10 remaining.
Konecny’s cross-ice pass just over four minute later set up Myers’ right-circle wrist shot to make it 2-0.
Philadelphia outshot Boston 14-5 in the opening period on the second night of a back-to-back after Saturday’s win over the Maple Leafs.
Boston’s Par Lindholm appeared to poke in a rebound after a scramble in front of the Flyers’ net early in the second, but play had already been whistled dead. An official review upheld the call on the ice.
Following a scoreless second, Heinen’s spinning forehand shot in front of the net cut the Bruins’ deficit to 2-1 at 5:59 of the third.
Marchand beat Hart glove-side on a wrister from the left circle to tie it with 7:38 left.
Pastrnak drew a penalty shot after Ivan Provorov’s slash with 4:56 left. Hart stymied Pastrnak with a stick save to his left after Pastrnak’s slow approach and wrist shot.
UP NEXT
Flyers: Host Washington on Wednesday night.
Bruins: Host Florida on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.