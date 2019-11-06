Film Review: Don't let Patriots offensive line off hook in loss

The defense was exposed. Lamar Jackson ran wild. This team isn’t what we thought it was.
You’ve heard it all by now, and you don’t need to hear any more on that from me.
Yes, the New England Patriots were humbled on Sunday night, 37-20, against Baltimore, and yes the defense played its worst game of the season.
But make no mistake, this was a total team effort in the loss, and a closer look of the film shows that the Patriots could have overcome the defense’s performance had it not been for breakdowns elsewhere on the field.
The offensive line in particular deserves a much bigger slice of the blame pie. It wasn’t always obvious, but Sunday night was as much on them as their counterparts on the defensive front.
Let me explain why:
Confusion at the line
In the first quarter, the Patriots had possession of the ball twice. They punted both times, running a total of seven plays for four total yards while running 2:12 of game clock as the Ravens blasted out to a 17-0 lead.
What happened? Pretty much everything went wrong, but confusion on the offensive line was the root cause.
On the offense’s first drive, Brady threw three straight incompletions while getting knocked over twice. Joe Thuney was beat one-on-one by Michael Pierce on Brady’s second dropback. Then on the third play, the Ravens successfully disguised a six-man blitz, allowing safety Earl Thomas to rush Brady unblocked while three Patriots were stuck blocking two rushers on the other side of the line.
The same thing happened on the subsequent drive, when Patrick Onwuasor sacked Brady for a 9-yard loss.
Ill-timed errors
Once New England absorbed Baltimore’s early haymaker, the Patriots steadied themselves and started taking control of the game. Starting in the second quarter, the defense began holding the Ravens’ offense in check while the Patriots began executing their up tempo offensive game plan.
But even while playing their best football, the Patriots continued to shoot themselves in the foot in key spots, especially in the red zone.
After recovering Cyrus Jones’ muffed punt following another three-and-out, New England scored on a 4-yard Brady touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu. But that came only after left tackle Marshall Newhouse surrendered a blindside QB hit on the prior play.
The following drive, the Patriots quickly marched to midfield before the line surrendered three consecutive pressures, resulting in an intentional grounding, a holding call on Newhouse and a punt.
When Baltimore fumbled at their own 19 yard line? The Patriots couldn’t capitalize and settled for a 22-yard field goal. The following drive? The Patriots cruised all the way to the Baltimore goal line again before the line surrendered back to back pressures while White slipped and fell just short of the goal on 3rd and 6. New England settled for a 19-yard kick and went into halftime trailing 17-13 when it could have owned a 21-17 lead.
Coming out of halftime, New England’s offense played arguably its best stretch of the season. After receiving the opening kick, New England ran 19 consecutive offensive plays, accruing 120 yards of offense while averaging 6.3 yards per play before capping the stretch off with a 1-yard James White touchdown.
The protection was great on virtually all of those plays. This time the problem was midway through that stretch, Julian Edelman fumbled the ball away for a 70-yard Ravens touchdown the other way. That made the game 24-13, and eventually 24-20 after the Patriots responded with their own score right afterwards.
None of those mistakes would have been enough to sink the Patriots on their own, but taken together? They were killer.
Overrun in the trenches
Once Baltimore got rolling again midway through the third quarter, New England needed a big drive in response and couldn’t get it. After a promising start, Shaq Mason and Thuney allowed back to back pressures again, with the latter causing Brady to chuck up a deep prayer easily intercepted by Earl Thomas.
That pretty much sealed the deal, but when New England got the ball back one last time, Newhouse surrendered an 8-yard sack, the cherry on top of a really tough day.
Overall Newhouse allowed a sack, two additional QB hits and was called for a holding penalty. He has consistently been the worst pass protector on the offensive line, and Sunday showed how big a difference Isaiah Wynn could potentially make when he returns later this month.
Unfortunately, Newhouse wasn’t the only one who struggled. Thuney allowed two hits, Mason allowed two pressures and had a holding penalty, Cannon allowed two pressures, and collectively the line allowed 14 pressures and 10 hits, including the handful of blitzes that weren’t really any one blocker’s fault. Center Ted Karras was the only lineman to post a clean sheet.
That’s not a performance you want to see from your line this late into the season, especially when you’re trying to protect a 42-year-old future Hall of Famer. The good news is New England will now have two weeks to prepare for Philadelphia, which also boasts a tremendous defensive front and will present many of the same challenges as Baltimore.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
