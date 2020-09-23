Film Review: Should Pats be worried about poor run game?

The final result aside, there was a lot to be encouraged by in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots traveled across the country and went toe to toe with one of the best teams in football, nearly erasing a 12-point deficit with under five minutes to play while getting huge performances in the passing game from Cam Newton and the wide receivers.
That Newton was capable of leading such an effective passing attack was huge, but this Patriots team was built to run the football, and from that perspective Sunday was a huge setback.
New England only managed 67 yards rushing on 25 carries, averaging 2.7 yards per carry against the Seahawks. Take away Newton’s 11 carries for 47 yards (a much more respectable 4.3 yards per carry) and the Patriots running backs only tallied 20 yards on 14 carries, or just 1.4 yards per carry.
Obviously the running backs were playing with heavy hearts Sunday night, learning just hours before kickoff that James White’s parents had been involved in a serious car accident that led to his father’s death. White was inactive as a result, but others should have stepped up.
Michel underachieves
For New England’s rushing offense to reach its full potential, running back Sony Michel needs to produce. The third-year pro wasn’t a major factor on opening week (10 carries, 37 yards), but if the play calling Sunday was any indication, he was expected to be a big part of New England’s gameplan against the Seahawks.
On the Patriots’ opening drive, Michel’s number was called five times and he managed only 14 yards. Michel ran out of heavy personnel sets in each instance, and of his five carries only one went for more than three yards.
One of the short runs wasn’t Michel’s fault. On his fourth carry right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor missed a block and got Michel lit up. Overall Michel rushed for 19 yards on seven carries.
Burkhead can’t deliver
With Michel struggling, the Patriots began relying more heavily on Rex Burkhead. Though the versatile back came through with four catches for 47 yards receiving, he was a non-factor in the run game, only totaling two yards on six carries.
Burkhead’s lack of production was more a product of good defense on Seattle’s part, as his carries came exclusively out of passing formations with three (and in one case even four) wide receivers on the field. The Seahawks defenders weren’t fooled, swarming Burkhead as soon as he touched the ball on each play.
Harris the answer?
Undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor has been one of the best stories of the fall so far, but on Sunday he wasn’t able to provide the spark New England needed in the run game. Taylor saw only one offensive snap all night, getting stuffed for a 1-yard loss on the first play of the second half.
Without White to help carry the load, New England was forced to rely more heavily than ever on Newton, who for the most part was able to deliver. Reinforcements might not be far away for the Patriots, however, as second-year running back Damien Harris will be eligible to come off injured reserve starting in Week 4. Harris was New England’s top ball carrier in training camp.
