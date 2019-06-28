TRENTON, NJ — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats used early offense and a stout performance from its relief corps to beat the Thunder Pork Roll, 5-2. Friday night.
New Hampshire jumped on Thunder starter Rony Garcia for two runs in the first inning. Santiago Espinal and Logan Warmoth singled before Alberto Mineo doubled into the right field corner.
After the Pork Roll scored a run in the bottom of the first, the ‘Cats answered with a run in the second after a bases-loaded walk to Brock Lundquist forced in a run. Another score came across in the top of the third. Mineo walked, stole second and came home when Chad Spanberger doubled to left.
Hector Perez (W, 5-3) was superb in what was supposed to be a scheduled start but turned into a six-inning relief outing. He struck out a season-high nine en route to the victory.
Bryan Baker (S, 7) faced four batters in the ninth and struck out two to secure the victory.
The series continues Saturday night. Zach Logue gets the nod for New Hampshire while Brian Keller will go for Trenton for a 7 p.m. start.
