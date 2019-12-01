Five Quick Takes: No help coming for hapless Patriots offense

The New England Patriots suffered a discouraging 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night, struggling for long stretches before a last gasp comeback fell short. What should we make of this going forward? Here are five quick takes from last night’s clunker.
1. This is it, huh?
All season long the Patriots have dealt with one injury or another on offense. Isaiah Wynn, Rex Burkhead, Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu, the tight ends in general, the list goes on. Sunday, the Patriots finally got everyone on the field together... and the offense laid an egg.
Tom Brady had one of his worst performances in years, struggling to establish any consistency with his receivers. Even though the stats wound up looking respectable and New England largely controlled the clock and converted on more than half of its third and fourth down attempts, the Patriots just couldn’t get it done until it was too late.
The worst part about it — there aren’t any saviors left to walk through that door. This is what the Patriots have to work with, and they’ll have to figure things out or this team isn’t going anywhere.
2. Losses mount on line
The Patriots’ offense being close to full health didn’t last long. Center Ted Karras, the only Patriots player to play every offensive snap this season prior to Sunday, went down in the second half with a knee injury and was ruled out quickly afterwards. Karras himself was filling in for injured starter David Andrews, meaning New England is now down to third-stringer James Ferentz at center.
3. Big plays in key spots
Despite the overall offensive malaise, New England did show some signs of life. On the team’s first touchdown drive in particular, the Patriots got some huge plays to keep the 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive alive, including a 23-yard catch by Ben Watson on 3rd and 17 and a 44-yard catch by Julian Edelman on 1st and 30. That set up a 12-yard touchdown catch by James White, who later scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Brady to give the Patriots a fighting chance late in the fourth quarter.
Then, with minutes to play, White had another 36-yard catch and run to set up a 20-yard touchdown catch by Edelman. That made it 28-22, but New England’s last onside kick attempt came up just short.
4. Gilmore vs. Hopkins
Overall New England’s defense didn’t have its best day, allowing four touchdown passes to the Texans after having only allowed four touchdown passes all season prior. But Stephon Gilmore did show up, largely winning his battle with All-Pro Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins was only targeted three times with Gilmore in coverage, making three catches for 50 yards. Unfortunately for the Patriots, two of those catches came on Houston’s last scoring drive, one for a third down and the other to help set up his eventual 6-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Deshaun Watson on a wild option play.
5. Dicey playoff picture
With Sunday’s loss, New England’s playoff picture gets a lot more complicated. The Patriots (10-2) are now the No. 2 seed in the AFC behind Baltimore (10-2), which owns the tiebreaker by virtue of its head-to-head win and would earn home field advantage in a potential AFC Championship Game rematch. New England is also only one game up in the AFC East race on Buffalo (9-3), which plays Baltimore next weekend and will then come to Foxborough in Week 16. The Patriots, in the meantime, have a date with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City (8-4) next Sunday.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@eagletribune.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
