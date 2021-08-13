Five Quick Takes: Patriots win ugly preseason debut

FOXBOROUGH — It wasn’t pretty, but that’s usually the case in early August.
The quarterback debate, between Cam Newton and Mac Jones, didn’t really change. Both were average, at best.
Here are five quick takes from the Patriots 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team in their preseason opener..
1. Patriots sideline energy
This is definitely a new era. The Patriots sidelines, for this preseason game, gets high grades for excitement, when warranted. Led by Cam Newton on offense and Matt Hudon on defense, there was a lot of towel waving after some big plays and scores, which is a good thing to see.
2. Stevenson a steal?
It sure appears that the Patriots may have “stolen” another running back in the middle of the draft (2021). The hard-running Rhadondre Stevenson, out of Oklahoma, was the best offensive player on the field for both teams. He not only grinded a tough touchdown from 1 yard out on third down, but his 91-yarder with Washington trying to get the ball back one more time was elite. He ran away from two safeties and a linebacker.
3. Joejuan’s play of game
Joejuan Williams is fighting to make this team. His interception on a tipped ball, returning it 36 yards to the Washington 19 yard line, was a big step in that direction. It led to a touchdown, which appeared to seal the game.
Williams played cornerback and safety and also had a nice breakup. The second round pick has been a disappointment since being drafted in 2019, but last night was more like Belichick expected.
4. Rookie kicker almost starred
It was almost a perfect day for rookie kicker Quinn Nordin. He not only looked outstanding in practice before the game, but had three booming field goals from 35, 50 and 40 yards go through the uprights. His kicks are stronger and higher than that of last year’s kicker, Nick Folk, and days like this make it an interesting battle.
Though Nordin did miss one extra point on the first Stevenson TD, thus allowing a possible comeback. Stay tuned on Nodin vs. Folk.
5. Defense a Pats strength
The Patriots may have spent more money on the offensive side of the ball when free agency started, but this team appears to be stronger on the defensive side.
Led by Matt Judon, who had a sack and two QB hurries, the first and second Patriots defense didn’t allow the Washington offense anything of substance other than two long field goal attempts. This group could be very good by the time September rolls around.
