Five Quick Takes: Refs steal center stage in marquee Patriots-Chiefs matchup

The New England Patriots dropped a tough one on Sunday night, falling at home to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-16. Here are five quick thoughts from the setback.
1. Officials embarrass themselves
There’s no point in sugarcoating it, the referees were a disaster in Sunday’s game. Seemingly every other play a flag was either being thrown or picked up against both teams, and in the third quarter the referees essentially stole a touchdown away from the Patriots at least two, if not three times.
After Devin McCourty forced a Travis Kelce fumble, the referees blew the play dead and prevented Stephon Gilmore from going for a scoop and score touchdown. When the play was overturned on replay, the Patriots drove downfield and should have scored on a touchdown catch by N’Keal Harry, only the rookie was ruled to have stepped out of bounds (he hadn’t) and the Patriots were out of challenges.
Then, another close play in the end zone by Jakobi Meyers was ruled incomplete after an initial touchdown signal. Had it been ruled a touchdown, the refs could have at least reviewed the play to make sure one way or the other, but instead the Patriots wound up settling for a field goal.
2. Brady nearly saves day
The refs nearly hosed the Patriots again on a subsequent drive, missing an obvious defensive pass interference call on a deep ball to Phillip Dorsett. That brought up fourth down, but needing a conversion to keep the drive alive, Tom Brady got free and rushed for a 17-yard gain, picking up the first down and sending the Gillette Stadium crowd into a frenzy.
Unfortunately, the Patriots wound up facing a 4th-and-goal in the plays that followed. Had any of the touchdowns held up earlier, they could have kicked a field goal to force overtime. Instead, they had to go for it and Chiefs’ corner Bashaud Breeland was able to break up the potential game-tying touchdown to Edelman.
3. Edelman, White step up
At this point, it’s clear who the go-to guys in this Patriots offense are: Julien Edelman and James White. Edelman made eight catches for 95 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown on a flea flicker, and James White had five catches for 27 yards, six carries for 33 yards and even a 35-yard completion on a trick play to Jakobi Meyers.
With his performance, Edelman surpassed Troy Brown to move into fourth on the Patriots’ all-time receiving list, and he also surpassed 1,000 yards on the season.
4. Sony’s struggles continue
Sony Michel’s sophomore slump reached its nadir on Sunday, as the former first-round pick was held to just eight yards rushing on five carries. He got a handful of carries early that went nowhere, and after that the Patriots effectively benched him in favor of White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden.
5. Bills loom large
With the loss, the Patriots fall to 10-3 and are now effectively out of the running for home field advantage, barring a major Baltimore (11-2) collapse down the stretch. New England does still control the No. 2 seed for a first-round bye, and while next week’s game at Cincinnati shouldn’t be in question, the following week against Buffalo (9-4) could have major implications. A win and the Patriots clinch the AFC East and probably a first round bye. A loss, and New England could risk losing the division and possibly winding up playing on Wild Card weekend.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
