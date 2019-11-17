Five Takes: Edelman shows off his arm in key spot

PHILADELPHIA — The New England Patriots improved to 9-1 with a 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles last night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Here are my five quick takes from the game:
1. Edelman’s arm
Julian Edelman has been involved in a lot of play-of-the-games the last half-dozen years, but this one last night was with his arm. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels called the double-pass — Tom Brady, to Edelman to Phillip Dorsett — on 3rd-and-11 from the Eagles’ 15. It was set up as a fake screen pass from Brady to James White on the left side, before turning to his right to Edelman. The result was a TD pass from the former college QB to Dorsett.
According to Belichick, Edelman had a few options on the play. “Josh does a great job of calling those plays at the right time,” he said. “He has a great feel for them. He’s done it multiple times over the last several years.”
2. Second wind
The Patriots running game is under assault. A staple last December and January, the 2019 Patriots’ worst trait is its inability to run the football.
Last night, the stat sheet bore that out again, 22 rushes for 74 yards. Yuk! But upon further review it wasn’t all bad. In the first half the Patriots “amassed” 18 yards over 10 carries. In the second half, it was respectable, 12 rushes for 56 yards, about 5 yards per carry. That’s a good sign, controlling the ball a bit with a lead.
3. Wentz struggles
The Eagles were without a bonafide wide receiver or running back with Alshon Jeffery and Jordan Howard both out yesterday. But sometimes you have to make due with what you have, including one of the top tight ends in the game in Zach Ertz (9 rec., 94 yards).
While he had time to throw, Eagles QB Carson Wentz’s accuracy was in question when he had to sit in the pocket, rather than rolling out to his right, he looked uncomfortable. He finished with decent numbers — 20 for 40, 214 yards, 1 TD — bur he never looked comfortable. It’s not a good sign for the 5-5 Eagles.
4. Eagles playoffs chances
The Eagles, now at 5-5, still have a shot at winning the division and hence, making the playoffs. But their room for error has decreased exponentially.
Over their final six games, they should be favored in at least four of them against Seattle, Miami, N.Y. Giants (twice), Washington and Dallas. Their division rivals in Dallas, now 6-4, travel to Gillette Stadium next week. Can the Eagles afford a loss next week to Seattle (8-2)? I say no. Even beating Dallas would mean zero hiccups in the other four games.
5. Punts galore
The Patriots and Eagles combined to punt the ball 16 times last night. That’s a lot. Guess how many times they punted, combined, the last time they met in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis?
How about once.
In defensive games like this, you’ll see coaches deciding to try and win the field possession game rather than risk a fourth-and-1 on their own 44. Both punters, Jake Bailey (47.0 yards net) and Cameron Johnston (43.0 net), had big days in field positioning.
“He’s still got a long way to go ... between the holding, the kick-offs and the punting in various conditions,” said Belichick of Bailey, “and certainly situational football, which came up today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.