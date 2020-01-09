Five Takes Pastrnak hat trick leads Bruins past Jets

BOSTON — David Pastrnak added to his NHL-leading goals total with Nos. 33, 34 and 35 Thursday night while Jake DeBrusk added a pair of goals, including the game-winner, as the Bruins outlasted the Winnipeg Jets, 5-4, at TD Garden.
Here are five observations after the Bruins improved to 26-8-11 and gave themselves an Atlantic Division-leading 63 points through 45 games played:
1. Pasta remains smoking hot: With three goals Thursday, David Pastrnak now has six goals in his last four games and is on pace for better than 60 this season. He became the first Bruin to record three hat tricks prior to his team’s first 50 games in a season since Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito did the same thing during the 1974-75 season. Pastrnak now has seven career hat tricks.
2. A second helping of Pasta: Pastrnak extended his point scoring streak to a dozen games (9 goals, 10 assists) and is a blistering 15-14-29 in 18 of his last 22 contests. His second period power play goal also gave the Bruins a goal with the man advantage for 12 consecutive games.
3. Jaro off his game: While the attention focused on the offense after this win, it wasn’t the best of nights at the office for goaltender Jaroslav Halak. He gave up four goals on just 21 shots and led in a couple of tallies that could be considered soft, including one near the post to make it 4-3 in the third period off the stick of Mark Scheifele.
4. Carlo steps up on D: With captain Zdeno Chara (jaw) out of the lineup with an ailment, Brandon Carlo stepped up and played a team-high 23 minutes and seven seconds on the back end last night. He dished out five hits (tops on the club) and a blocked shot over 31 shifts. Torey Krug, who had been sick, wound up playing and had an assist for the fourth straight game. John Moore and Steven Kampfer made up the third duo on D, with Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk on the top pairing.
5. Moms get in the act again: The mothers of the Boston Bruins’ players, who accompanied the team on their road trip to Nashville earlier this week, were in the TD Garden en masse Thursday night and were seen cheering every goal, big hit and save. Pastrnak’s mother threw a hat on the ice when her son netted his third goal, and Jake DeBrusk’s mom conducted postgame interviews with him in the B’s locker room.
