Football Mobility key for young QBs thrown onto field early

Injuries already have forced Gardner Minshew of the Jaguars, Mason Rudolph in Pittsburgh and Kyle Allen of Carolina into the lineup, while the Giants decided the future is now in turning from Eli Manning to Daniel Jones.
They often find themselves behind porous offensive lines or facing defenses that make getting the ball out quickly a challenge. So the ability to extend plays against NFL pressure is the biggest key according to Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.
“There are a lot of guys like Nick Foles, Tom Brady, who aren’t the fastest guys out there, but have tremendous pocket athleticism in terms of being able to throw off-balanced, being able to move in the pocket and keep their feet in the throw,” DeFilippo said.
The New York Giants turned to Jones, the sixth pick overall in April out of Duke, looking to someone who brings more mobility to the quarterback position than Eli Manning.
Jones ran for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career at Duke, and he debuted Sunday by becoming the first rookie quarterback since 1970 with at least 300 yards passing, two TD passes and two rushing TDs in a single game leading the Giants to a 32-31 win over Tampa Bay.
“There was only one call there that was going to become a potential run,” Shurmur said. “Most of the running around were drop back passes where he felt like it was right to scramble.”
Now filling in for Foles, Minshew ran for 56 yards on six carries in a 13-12 loss to Houston in the first start of his NFL career. He ran four times for 18 yards in Jacksonville’s 20-7 victory over Tennessee.
With Cam Newton recovering from a mid-foot sprain, the Panthers are keeping Allen, who went undrafted in 2018 out of college, at quarterback for his third career start.
Carolina coach Ron Rivera has no issues with Allen’s legs. “Well I think he has just enough mobility to get him out of some situations,” Rivera said. “Once he got a feel for things, he was able to kind of walk away — well I shouldn’t say walk — move away from the pressure, and he handled that very well.”
Surviving to take the next snap or play the next game is what matters most.
