Chaim Bloom has his eye on the future. He's been up front about that ever since he arrived as the Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer in the fall of 2019, and every move he's made has been with the future in mind.
To his supporters, the approach seems smart and responsible. To detractors, it's conservative to the point of cowardice. Whatever the original plan, the Red Sox have put themselves in position to win a World Series, and after making a series of impactful if not awe inspiring moves at the trade deadline, Bloom acknowledged that his ultimate goal is to win multiple championships, not just one.
"We want to win and we're really passionate about what we do, we know how hard it is to get to this position and we don't take that for granted," Bloom said.
"But at the same time, I've said it all along, and I mean it, we want to win a lot and we want to win every year, and if you want the future to be really good you have to take care of the future, you have to care about that."
"A lot of what we saw today that our competitors did, they were in a position to do because they had done the right thing and the disciplined thing over a long period of time to build up that organizational strength and to build up a huge trove of young players that they could then use to help their clubs or to move in trades," Bloom continued.
Bloom and his approach is often compared to that of his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, but read that quote again and it's clear Bloom's ambitions are much higher.
He's not trying to turn the Red Sox into the Rays. He's trying to turn them into the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Look out west and you'll see a blueprint for what the Red Sox could be if Bloom achieves his goals, one authored by Bloom's former colleague and mentor Andrew Friedman.
Like Bloom, Friedman got his start building the small-market Rays into a contender. He cultivated one of baseball's best farm systems and turned what had been a moribund franchise into a perennial winner. Under his leadership, the Rays reached 90 wins in five of six seasons, won two AL East titles and reached the 2008 World Series.
Then in 2014 Friedman was hired to run the Dodgers, and look at the machine he's built in Los Angeles ever since.
Fusing the small-market, player development ethos of his previous team with the muscle afforded by having one of the highest payrolls in baseball, the Dodgers have become baseball's model franchise.
Los Angeles has won eight consecutive NL West championships and reached the NLCS five times, and things have really started picking up steam since Friedman's farm system started bearing fruit. The Dodgers have reached the World Series three times in the last four years and finally broke through for the franchise's first title since 1988 last October.
The conga line of big league talent to come out of Los Angeles recently has been something to behold. Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson, Walker Beuhler, all homegrown stars who made a huge impression on the big league club. When you're churning out talent like that, you can afford to ship guys like Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong out of town to land an MVP like Mookie Betts.
And unlike the Rays, the Dodgers can then actually sign Betts to a 12-year, $365 million contract while also locking up their homegrown stars.
And even when a big signing goes bad — reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer will likely sit the rest of the season due to sexual assault allegations — the Dodgers aren't stuck.
They can simply dish out a few more prospects to land future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, plus star shortstop Trea Turner and another starter in Danny Duffy for good measure, and they're World Series favorites once again.
The Dodgers, in effect, can do whatever they want. That's what Bloom's endgame with the Red Sox ought to be.
Boston has been one of the most successful franchises of the 21st century, but unlike Los Angeles that success has come with fits and starts. If the Red Sox win the AL East this summer it will mark their third worst-to-first turnaround in under a decade.
If Bloom succeeds, that boom or bust cycle will become a thing of the past, and the next time Boston is in the playoff hunt Bloom will have the pieces in place to make the bombshell deals he never could before.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
