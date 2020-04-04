Former Patriot Dion Lewis in familiar role as Barkley's backup

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis (33) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. Lewis is in a very familiar role being Saquon Barkley's backup with the New York Giants. It's a role Lewis occupied the past two seasons in Tennessee, spelling NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)