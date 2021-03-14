I was interested in Marvin Hagler long before the title bouts, and the official name change to “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler.
I remembered an early bout in his career during my early teen years when a Brockton boxer was fighting Olympic gold medalist Sugar Ray Seales, whom I adored a few years earlier from the 1972 Munich Games.
While I didn’t see the fight, I read about it, the “local” kid from Brockton, Hagler, beat Seales in a close decision. It caught my attention.
Then I became a Hagler student.
I started to despise the Philadelphia contingent of Willie “The Worm” Monroe and Bobby Watts. Monroe gave Hagler his first defeat, which I “heard” was stolen by the Philly judges.
Hagler — who passed away on Saturday — was always working, fighting five or six or even seven times (in 1977) in a year early in his climb. He would croak Monroe two more times via TKO while disposing of everybody in his way.
Hagler, though, wasn’t receiving the respect he deserved. No sniffs at a title fight. I felt like I was getting disrespected, too.
Then it got worse. Fighting on national TV in Las Vegas, with Howard Cosell making the call, Hagler appeared to have dominated Vito Antuofermo, with more devastating blows, etc. But it ended in a draw.
Hagler represented the Red Sox to me. Always something in the way.
The rest was history. Hagler eventually got his title bout and he destroyed Alan Minter, in London, amid beer bottles protesting, I guess, his dominance.
For New England, when everybody finally jumped on his bandwagon in the first half of the 1980s, Hagler was our fifth pro sport.
I don’t have the energy to go through all his fights, but obviously the trifecta of Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns and Ray Leonard were legendary events.
All were very different, truly showing his versatility.
His ability to just beat the pulp out of guys, eventually forcing them to quit, was epic. It wasn’t so much pretty as it was methodical and, well, evil.
What I most admired about Hagler, over the years, was his loyalty.
He didn’t move to Las Vegas. He didn’t fire his original manager and trainers, the Petronelli brothers. And he didn’t fire his lawyer.
Hagler didn’t have a posse around either.
Nope, Hagler did it his way, which probably was the reason it too so long to reach the pinnacle because he didn’t play the game. And it probably cost him some points in some big bouts in Las Vegas, which he claimed black-balled him.
While I was disappointed Hagler didn’t re-up for another fight with Leonard, which would’ve been the biggest grossing fight of all-time, I respected his decision.
He didn’t have to fight again. And he wasn’t going to kiss Leonard’s ring.
As for the Leonard bout, I believe Hagler’s “best” was probably left in Las Vegas the year before fighting Leonard, when he beat John “The Beast” Mugabi. Hagler took the most punishment he had ever taken before and he appeared to have a lost step.
The Hagler who took on Leonard, in his last bout, was a shell of the gut that walked through Hearns. That was his best — sharp, forward, relentless, quick and precise.
The win over Hearns represented a lot of Hagler bouts, though shorter than most. The foes simply couldn’t take the punishment anymore and fell to the ground, refusing to even try to get up. He took the heart out of fighters and stomped on it.
I admired the fact that Hagler would spend nearly two months in Provincetown, quietly, and basically alone, preparing for his big bouts later in his career.
Inside the ring, Hagler was indestructible. Amazingly, over 69 pro bouts, Hagler was knocked down once, but that was a slip. You couldn’t beat the guy up. He was always, always there, in front of the opposition.
Hagler wasn’t perfect outside of the ring. He had issues with cocaine and domestic issues with his first wife that could never be condoned. It appeared he mended a lot of those fences over the last three decades.
He ended up moving to Italy full-time for nearly a decade, making some bad action movies and enjoying life. In every interview I saw of him the last decade, he appeared content with his lot in life.
There are a few athletes, while growing up, that I hold in a different category them being Bobby Orr, Larry Bird, Carl Yastrzemski and yes, Marvin Hagler.
Rest in peace, Marvin. And thank you for an incredible ride. You really were Marvelous.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
