Garnett's career defined by intensity

Anything's possibleeeee!
Who can forget those indelible two words emphatically and emotionally proclaimed by one Kevin Garnett after his lone NBA championship victory with Boston back in 2008.
"The Big Ticket" was a monster in the decisive six-game series against the Lakers, posting nightly averages of 18.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks. He was the best overall defender on the floor every game, and his contagious vivacity was arguably the biggest reason the Celtics went from worst to first that year.
But Garnett was a superstar long before he helped bring a title back to Beantown and earlier this week he was rewarded for his illustrious career accomplishments by joining Tim Duncan and the late great Kobe Bryant in the 2020 Hall of Fame induction class. He is slated to be enshrined to the Hall on August 29 of this year.
Simply put, Garnett was cut from a different cloth. He began his 21-year professional reign as a determined 19-year-old rookie with the Minnesota Timberwolves. As the first player drafted directly out of high school since 1975, Garnett constantly dealt with that pressure of meeting lofty expectations, but somehow he managed to exceed them all.
By his fourth year in the league, Garnett was averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, a feat he would accomplish in nine consecutive seasons. Moreover, he boasted a unique personality the game had never quite seen before.
From his pre-game ritual of banging his head against the protective padding below the basket, to his overabundance of F-bombs and trash talking on a nightly basis, Garnett's true-to-himself persona is what made him so special.
Sure, fans came out in droves to watch his thunderous, highlight-reel dunks and patented mid-range jumpers. But they stayed for his athletically bolstered intensity.
When Garnett took the court he was focused on one thing and one thing only: winning -- no matter what the cost. Basketball was his life and that reality was on full display night in and night out.
It was almost like he was in his own little bubble and no opponent could pop it. His mentality and focus on the task at hand was matched only by the Bryants and Duncans of his era.
During his Minnesota days from draft day until 2007, Garnett established himself as one of the top talents in the league. He was named to 10 straight all-star games, earned three of his four All-NBA First Team honors, grabbed six of his nine All-Defensive First Team honors, and took home the regular season MVP award in 2003.
The only thing that was missing was a world championship.
And thus, Garnett landed in Boston and immediately increased his growing legacy by capturing that elusive title. The Celtics never quite reached the top again during his six-year tenure, losing to the Lakers in a 2010 finals rematch. But his status as an all-time great was already well supplanted in the history books.
He went on to produce one-and-a-half forgettable campaigns in Brooklyn before wrapping up his career as a veteran leader in the city where it all began, Minneapolis
As Garnett was granted more and more time to reflect on his two-decade-plus run, hearing that his name would be enshrined alongside the best to ever do it was the icing on the cake. In a recent interview with The Athletic's Shams Charania, he called the news the "perfect way to end a dope story".
