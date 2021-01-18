Good, bad and ugly of Kattar's fight night

Let’s save the best –— the good — for last when it comes to Calvin Kattar’s moment in the sun at the top of the mixed martial arts world.
He deserves it.
Kattar lost to Ultimate Fighting Championship legend Max Holloway by unanimous decision on Saturday. But it really wasn’t that close.
Holloway showed his dearth of championship experience, which had included eight straight bouts with a championship belt on the line.
Entering Saturday’s nationally televised main event with Kattar, the 29-year-old Holloway has been fighting at the highest level since he was 21, with 23 career fights compared to Kattar’s eight.
The hope was that Holloway, who lost three of his last four fights, was going in the other direction and that Kattar, a “kid” in terms of experience, was finding his UFC stride.
Here’s a breakdown of the good, bad and ugly for Kattar:
The ugly
It was tough to watch Kattar take the punishment he took, which according to punch-stat records was historic.
Get this: Holloway’s 445 “significant strikes” set the record for the most significant strikes combined in a UFC fight, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
The price for being hit so much over 25 minutes? A bloodied face from the second round forward, another badly broken nose and several stitches while staying overnight at the Abu Dhabi hospital.
While Kattar cleaned up well before the start of rounds 2 through 5, it got ugly early in each of the rounds.
The bad
In terms of execution, Kattar didn’t fight his fight. Of course, a major reason was a guy named Max Holloway.
Kattar is noted for his ability to hunt down the opponent. Against Holloway, Kattar was the one being hunted.
At issue was the fact that Holloway, like Kattar, is a Grade A boxer. Holloway used his quickness and “volume” punching to overwhelm Kattar.
Kattar has, over the last two years, developed other aspects of his repertoire, with kicks, wrestling, elbows, etc., playing a bigger role in his victories. But we never really saw that against Holloway. He sort of stuck to boxing, his strength, but also Holloway’s strength.
The good
While he was never really in the bout, score-wise, Kattar was a key participant in garnering $50,000 bonus for “Fight of the Night.”
Last week, I wrote a story about Kattar’s special qualities, some exhibited before he turned 10 years old. He’s always had a mental toughness and, of course, a physical toughness. Both were on display for the world to see.
Kattar never backed down. In fact, he went on the attack a few times on Saturday when it appeared he was ready to be counted out. He came back with vicious elbows of his own that just missed.
Kattar has now fought nine times in the UFC and has never been counted out, which is saying something considering the ranked fighters, especially Holloway, that he has faced.
“He took everything,” said the 29-year-old Holloway. “I threw a fire truck at him, an ambulance truck, even my mouth piece at one point. ... That guy is a dog.”
Kattar went to the hospital after the fight, but we heard the same incredibly tough and incredibly humble young man we’ve come to appreciate when he was interviewed two minutes after the decision was rendered.
“You are going to have to kill me to get me out of there,” Kattar said. “I’m not going to take any heat from anybody. Max Holloway is an animal. If you ain’t a Max Holloway fan, you’re a hater. Kid is a beast. Good luck to him, and hopefully the champ next because he deserves another shot.”
The Kattar “kid” deserves another shot again at the upper tier of the featherweight division, but he’ll probably need to beat another ranked guy.
Everybody that knows a lick about mixed martial arts knows who Calvin Kattar is now. That’s a win in my book.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
