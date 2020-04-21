Gronk trade to Tampa Bay makes sense for everyone involved

The “will he or won’t he” question finally has an answer. Rob Gronkowski is officially coming out of retirement to resume his NFL career.
But there’s a catch, he won’t be coming back to New England.
Gronkowski reportedly requested that the Patriots trade his rights to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, allowing him to rejoin longtime teammate Tom Brady. The Patriots obliged, dealing Gronk and a seventh-round pick to Tampa in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this week’s 2020 NFL Draft.
Just like that, one of the league’s most dominant passing tandems is back together.
Gronkowski’s decision was both unexpected and unsurprising. It was unexpected because Gronkowski had nothing left to prove in the NFL and, by all accounts, he was doing great in retirement. He’s kept busy with a number of business engagements and is just a few weeks removed from hosting WWE’s Wrestlemania 36, a gig that saw him win the promotion’s 24/7 title. It also seemed to come together quickly, with the only advance notice apparently a rumor circulated by Leroy Insider, a dog-themed Twitter account associated with the popular Pardon My Take podcast, back on April 8.
It was also unsurprising because Gronkowski is still only 30 years old, and after a year away from football is presumably healthier than he’s been in years. Plus, if you’re Gronk, why would you come back under any other circumstances?
Tom Brady is the only quarterback that Gronkowski has ever known, and the two have a big brother-little brother relationship that stretches back more than a decade. The pair have connected for an NFL record 78 touchdowns and won three Super Bowls together, most recently the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl LIII. That proved to be his final game as a Patriot, with Gronkowski announcing his retirement a month later in March 2019.
That last season in New England was a struggle for Gronkowski. The future Hall of Fame tight end saw his production crater and he openly admitted on multiple occasions that football wasn’t as much fun as it used to be. So if you were Gronkowski and you felt good enough to play, what would you do? Go back to New England and play with a first-year quarterback and a coach who has never been known for being fun? Or rejoin the closest companion you’ve ever had on the gridiron and chart a new journey in Tampa Bay?
Gronk to Tampa Bay was a no brainer, and believe it or not, it works out well for New England too.
By trading Gronkowski’s rights, New England gets an extra draft pick basically for nothing. Gronkowski wasn’t going to play in New England this year, and while a fourth-round pick isn’t the biggest coup, it’s still a useful piece at a point in the draft where New England has enjoyed a lot of success.
Could the Patriots have gotten more? Probably not. New England only has about $1 million in cap space and would need to clear significant space in order to accommodate Gronkowski and the roughly $9 million remaining on his contract if he were to return to the Patriots. Tampa is also the only team the Patriots could have conceivably arranged a trade with, why would anyone else agree to a trade if they knew Gronkowski wouldn’t play for them? A fourth-round pick is a respectable haul under those circumstances, especially for a player who has been retired for 13 months.
The Patriots will be fine. The team needs to invest in its future, and as nice as having Gronkowski back would have been, he wouldn’t have put the club back into championship contention. Meanwhile, he and Brady can now enjoy the sunset of their careers together, one last stop before their eventual trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
