CLEVELAND (AP) — The chant began almost as a pleading cry, and has grown into something of a commandment during Browns home games this season.
It goes, “Chubb! Chubb! Chubb!”
It slowly builds and reaches a crescendo whenever Cleveland’s offense faces a pivotal situation or needs a big play. Before the ball is snapped, Browns fans make it clear to first-year coach Freddie Kitchens by screaming what they want him to do with the ball.
Give it to Nick Chubb.
“Yeah, I hear it,” the running back said, flashing an easy smile. “It gets me hyped. It gets me excited.”
It gets him yardage, and no back in the NFL has gained more this season than Chubb, the hard-working, second-year back from Georgia who heads into Sunday’s game against Arizona with 1,281 yards — 38 more than Tennessee’s Derrick Henry.
If he can finish the season on top, Chubb will be the first Browns player to lead the NFL in rushing since 1968, when Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly gained 1,239 yards in 14 games.
True to his nose-down, no-frills style, Chubb, who finished with 996 yards last season, said winning the rushing title wouldn’t be anything special.
“It will mean a lot to me only because how hard I worked and it paid off for me,” he said this week as the Browns (6-7) prepared to play the Cardinals (3-9-1). “That’s really the biggest thing for me is just when I work hard, it shows and I get the results that I want.”
FAN OF HARD WORK
Hard work. They should stitch that onto the back of Chubb’s brown jersey, along with a blue collar.
Since the day he arrived in Cleveland, the second-round pick has impressed coaches and teammates with his relentless drive and a selflessness that seems out of place in a sport where individual success is celebrated.
Chubb doesn’t just shun the spotlight. He hides from it.
During a game this season against the Miami Dolphins, Chubb wore a microphone for NFL films, which captured a moment that describes him perfectly.
As he sat on the sideline after a touchdown run, Chubb was approached by star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who said to his teammate, “I wanna score a touchdown.”
Not missing a beat, Chubb replied, “I wanna win.”
That’s Chubb in a nutshell. A very hard nutshell.
Chubb’s guarded, almost defiant attitude could be off-putting to those who don’t know him. But Browns left guard Joel Bitonio said that while Chubb may be on the brink of stardom, he remains the same humble 23-year-old who isn’t worried about any stat besides than the final score.
“I work out with him every Wednesday morning and, just the same quiet guy, hasn’t said a word about it,” Bitonio said. “You get a team of 53 Nick Chubbs, you’re going to be doing something right.”
CARRYING THE LOAD
Chubb, whose breakaway speed has surprised defensive backs, leads the league with 253 carries. However, it’s not shocking that he insists he feels “fresh” despite the workload. His 5.06-yards per carry average is also tops, and Chubb’s 98.5 yards per game are the most by a Browns player since Hall of Famer Jim Brown.
He’s also the first Browns back to gain 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his first two seasons, one of the few feats Brown didn’t accomplish.
Chubb sees it as a team award.
“We’re all in this together,” he said. “I’m just happy to be able to do it for the Cleveland Browns and to be a apart of this journey that I’m on.”
Chubb’s public persona hasn’t changed, but he may be feeling a little like a superhero.
Last week on Instagram, Chubb posted a message for Browns fans.
“I’m whatever Cleveland needs me to be,” he wrote.
What did he mean?
“That’s just a Batman quote. I like Batman,” he said. “That’s pretty much it. Don’t look too deep into it.”
