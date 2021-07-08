Harry embodies a Belichick whiff

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the morning, then some lingering showers still possible this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.