FOXBOROUGH – Your New England Patriots, really Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, were embarrassed just over a year ago.
The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots were, despite “tensions” between head coach (Belichick) and quarterback (Tom Brady), the No. 1 team in the NFL at 8-0 when they arrived in Baltimore the first weekend of November.
The Ravens put a hurt on the Patriots that Sunday afternoon before a national audience.
The Ravens won 37-20. But it wasn’t that close.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s entry to the MVP discussion began that day and picked up steam every week en route to their 12-game winning streak.
His stats weren’t jump-off-the-page good that day. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown. He rushed the ball 16 times for 61 yards
But Jackson was a first down machine, passing for 11 and running for five more. Oh yeah, he also rushed for two touchdowns.
The Patriots, particularly when it mattered in the second half, couldn’t get Jackson off the field. Jackson looked like he was going against college boys instead of the best head coach and probably the best defensive mind in the history of the sport.
That drubbing was not only painful to watch, but Belichick’s Patriots haven’t been the same since.
The Patriots finished the regular season going 4-4 before a Wild Card Weekend clunker against the Tennessee Titans.
Then, well, it got worse.
Brady left for Tampa Bay. A few of their best linebackers left for more money. A few, key veteran defensive players opted to stay home for the season due to the coronavirus
The Patriots, thanks to a late, comeback win against the New York Jets, are 3-5, compared to the Ravens, at 6-2.
While the Sunday night tilt at Gillette Stadium is a nationally televised game, the anticipation is a few levels below last year’s matchup.
But there is a Wild Card that could make this game a little more enlightening — Belchick’s brain.
Belichick had a lot of time this offseason by himself, due to coronavirus restrictions, to do some extra credit work.
I’m guessing – with a lot of certitude – that Belichick watched a lot of tape in Nantucket of the top two quarterbacks in 2019, Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.
Well, Mahomes has had two games that were not considered elite, one of them was against the Patriots, a 26-10 win in Kansas City on Oct. 5.
While his stats were OK, the Chiefs' offense generated only 19 points and led the game 6-3 heading into the final minute of the third quarter.
Belichick and the Patriots defense did its job. Unfortunately, Brian Hoyer couldn’t do anything on offense.
Well, now it’s Jackson’s turn.
When Belichick is embarrassed, he goes into Dr. Jeckyl-mode.
Belichick has a lot more recent tape on Jackson, who has lost a little shine off his MVP season.
However the numbers were sliced and diced last year, Jackson was a top quarterback. In 2020, he’s in the middle, about 15th in ESPN’s QBR as well as the standard QB rating.
He’s still very good, just not 2019 good.
Jackson may not have to play great to win, but if he does the Ravens won’t lose.
The key, as it is with most “mobile” guys, is to keep Jackson in the pocket. That means not rushing the quarterback with abandon, but with purpose.
Another factor is that Jackson has never won a game in which his team has trailed after three quarters.
It’s something he has to figure out. All great quarterbacks have a long list of late, clutch game-winning comebacks.
The Patriots-Ravens game is an important one. If the Patriots win, we look at them differently, possibly. If the Ravens win, it bodes well with back-to-back games against Tennessee and Pittsburgh.
But Belichick is a formidable foe for Jackson, especially after last year.
Stay tuned. This game, Belichick vs. Jackson, could be a good one.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
