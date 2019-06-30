Tommy Heinsohn was as frustrated as all of us were this past winter and spring watching the Boston Celtics.
“It was tough to watch sometimes,” said the loyal ex-Celtic of them all said on Sunday afternoon, a few hours before the free agent frenzy was about to begin.
While he has heard the criticism for much of the season, particularly heating up to white-hot levels recently, that Kyrie Irving was to blame for the 2018-19 mess, Heinsohn won’t go there.
“Look, Kyrie is an extra special player,” said the 84-year-old Heinsohn who still has a consulting role with the Celtics and is a commentator for their broadcasts on NBC Sports Boston.
“And he is a competitor, a tough, tough competitor who isn’t afraid of anything and is willing to put the team on this back,” said Heinsohn. “There’s not a lot of those guys in the league, you know.”
But ... and there is a big but ... Heinsohn says Kyrie isn’t totally off the hook when it came to the frustration following this team.
Kyrie, says Heinsohn, never understood what it takes to lead.
“That’s why he was brought here, to be the leader of a championship-caliber team,” said Heinsohn. “You see how talented a guy like Kyrie is and you expect he will be able to lead. But it’s not that way.”
Heinsohn saw chinks in Kyrie's armor when he heard the story about him calling LeBron James for advice, railing against the Celtics' youth.
As for tangible proof that the Celtics championships and leadership went hand in hand, Heinsohn recalled two anecdotes that stick with him decades later.
One was a losing streak in 1960 and the Celtics were on the road.
“Bob Cousy and Bill Russell call for a team meeting and Couz says, ‘What can I do better to help us turn this around?’ “ recalled Heinsohn. “Instead of pointing fingers, they were accepting the blame. As a young player, you’re like, ‘Wow. This guy is a legend and he asking us how he can be better.’”
Heinsohn recalled a moment 15 years ago when Doc Rivers was named the new head coach the Celtics and Paul Pierce was named team captain.
“Paul went out and bought books about leadership,” said Heinsohn. “I saw him reading a book on leading on a plane once. He wanted to know what he had to do, as the team leader, to make the team better.”
Kyrie didn’t buy any books and he didn’t host any team meetings that Heinsohn recalls.
“Remember, Kyrie spent one year in college and didn’t even play hardly because he was hurt,” said Heinsohn. “Then he drafted by Cleveland; was the main man for a few years; and then gave way to LeBron James when he got there.
“Kyrie didn’t learn how to be a leader,” said Heinsohn. “He’s a good kid. I like him. But he was probably pampered since fourth grade as a superstar.”
Heinsohn said Kyrie’s problems here had nothing to do with him not buying into the Celtics mystique or Celtics Pride?
“You have got to be a good listener if good leader,” said Heinsohn. “I don’t know how Brad (Stevens) tried to foster that out of Kyrie. I don’t know what they tried to do.”
Heinsohn recalled when the Celtics acquired Paul Silas from the Phoenix Suns in 1972, after he had made the all-star team. Heinsohn was the Celtics coach at the time.
“I told him he would be our sixth man, that he’d be coming off the bench,” said Heinsohn. “Trust me, it didn’t go over well initially. But he bought in and accepted a lesser role on a winning team.”
Heinsohn is disappointed that Kyrie didn’t work out here. He had hoped all along, having a special talent like Kyrie can carry a franchise for a half-dozen years.
But it can also go the other way, the way it looked since opening day last October.
“To win this league, everybody has to be on same page,” said Heinsohn. “Look at (Golden State). And what they’ve done. It requires a little humility here. But it wasn’t the case for the Celtics. And that’s why Kyrie probably had to leave.”
Tommy point for Kemba's offense
While Tommy Heinsohn is not ready to predict a Celtics championship, like he was last year (and was wrong), he likes the newest Celtic Kemba Walker ... a lot.
“Kemba Walker is a terrific offensive player,” said Heinsohn. “I think what makes Kyrie so great is he just doesn’t score. Kyrie was really trying to get other people involved.
“I hope Kemba comes in with the same attitude, trying to make the guys around him better,” said Heinsohn. “But most of all, especially with Al Horford gone, the Celtics need a team leader. I’m hoping Kemba is that guy.”
