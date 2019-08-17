Here's to betting that Brady eludes Father Time again

It’s going to happen eventually, right?
Tom Brady will struggle, make bad decisions, maybe even get hurt.
A few quarterbacks have played into their early 40s — Brady turned 42 recently. But none at that age have completed a full season, starting and finishing 16 games.
Brady, though, won’t be judged on that “meaningless” stat. Brady will only be judged on his greatness.
Is he really great? Sort of great? Slightly great?
Bill Belichick has said it himself, every year is different. He’s right. While we like to compare and contrast, he won’t play that game with us … ever.
Which brings us to 2019 and Brady.
This is the first year Brady could play for the New England Patriots, then walk.
He could finish the season, then play for another team, no strings attached, no compensation, no explanation given.
That’s unlike any season we’ve had here over the last two decades.
Belichick and Brady are playing with each other, sort of a game of chicken.
Belichick, while focused on 2019, is planning for 2020 and beyond. Same with Brady.
Brady’s Brookline home is for sale. So is the home of his training guru, Alex Guerrero.
Message sent.
We’ve been talking about their respective retirements for several years now. But we’ve come to a conclusion recently: They ain’t leaving any time soon.
While I can’t predict Brady’s whereabouts in 2020 with any certainty, because the options are endless, I can predict 2019 with more certitude.
Brady will be great. Probably not 2007 great, but Brady will be on his game, in the MVP discussion, leading the Patriots to 12 wins and another Super Bowl run.
Brady, as crazy as this sounds, has a lot to prove in 2019, beyond “The Cliff” talk, which refers to his impending demise. Brady, at least in his eyes, is being challenged by Belichick.
This contract issue — Belichick not guaranteeing two or three seasons — is his new “199th pick” thing.
You have to understand Brady. The reason he doesn’t like missing games is he doesn’t want to lose his job, ever (see his University of Michigan career). The reason he is a poor developer of young Patriots backup quarterbacks is because he doesn’t plan on giving up his gig any time soon.
Brady didn’t have a great season in 2019. He wasn’t himself for most of the year, with pedestrian numbers (29 TD passes and 12th-ranked 97.7 QB rating).
But, it must be noted, he was there when it counted most in Kansas City and then in February in Atlanta.
Brady is at his best when the vast majority of athletes fail, when the chips are down.
Yes, 2019 will be different. Brady has something to prove, to one person in particular.
Betting against Brady, in this situation, usually is losing proposition.
