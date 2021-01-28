Home is where the wins are for Bruins 

BOSTON — Think of all the metaphors that have been used to describe the concept of home.
There is no place like home, after all, according to Perry Como.
The Boston Bruins would like to add to the litany of parables: home is where the wins are.
Following Thursday night’s 4-1 triumph over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Bruins have won all four of their contests at TD Garden in the 2021 season. It continues a trend of success that’s often been the case during Bruce Cassidy’s tenure behind the Boston bench.
There are a few reasons that make these favorable outcomes on home ice unique this season, however.
There are, of course, no fans in attendance because of the ongoing pandemic. No bellowing from the balconies, no pounding along the glass as a Boston player belts an opposing forward with a teeth-loosening check, no swell of cheering and applause after a breakaway save, or a one-timer that sails past an enemy goalie.
But different guys continue to step up for Boston to make sure the good times keeping rolling on 100 Legends Way. Thursday night, there were several such candidates.
Start with fourth liners Anders Bjork, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner, who were flying all over the ice seemingly every time they hopped over the boards. Producing a pair of goals, creating a myriad of other offensive chances, working in cohesion to put the clamps down on both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin’s lines, it was a near-perfect outing for the grinding trio.
It was defenseman Kevan Miller, using his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame to remind Penguins not to stray too close to goaltender Jaroslav Halak. On one sequence, when the Bruins had difficulty clearing the zone, Miller made sure that both Crosby and linemate Bryan Rust were cognizant of his large backline presence.
It was captain Patrice Bergeron following a play to completion after taking a feed in the slot, seeing a rebound then lifting a backhand past goalie Tristan Jarry late in the second period, giving his club a two-goal lead. He added a power play tally in the third to drive the stake through Pittsburgh’s hearts.
It was winning 63% of their faceoffs, including a perfect 10-for-10 in special teams situations (7-for-7 while shorthanded). It was holding the Penguins to 17 shots on net — the Bruins have now outshot their four visiting foes by a commanding 125-90 edge.
“We pride ourselves in sticking together and creating energy about our teammates,” said Bjork, who assisted on Kuraly’s goal late in the first period. “We’re a close team and we’re sticking together here, which is paying off now. It’s something we want to continue.”
The Bruins have, in the last eight days, won on home ice via a shootout, a blowout (6-1) and in overtime (3-2) as well as Thursday’s decisive two points that wasn’t as close as the score might indicate. All this despite not stepping foot in the Garden for more than 10 months prior to a practice skate one day before their home opener.
Here’s an eye-popping stat: after Bergeron’s second goal Thursday, the Bruins have scored six power play goals in 11 attempts at TD Garden this season. Prior to that, they had gone 2 for 10 with the man advantage in three road games. That’s solid, but not in the same stratosphere as the current run.
Since Cassidy took over as head coach for Claude Julien in Feb. of 2017, the Bruins have a home winning percentage of .706. Their 93 victories at TD Garden are second only to Tampa Bay’s 94 during that time and three more than the Penguins’ 89.
Boston has lost just 25 games in regulation in the Cassidy era out of 136 contests played. That’s staggering.
That’s also a team that knows how to take care of business and pocket another two points, improving to 5-1-1. In this pandemic-shortened 56-game season, every point earned is amplified ... and the Bruins are once again in good shape when it comes to accumulating them at home.
TWITTER: @PhilStacey_SN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.