Honeymoon over for World Series hero Eovaldi

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The honeymoon is officially over for the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox.
In fact, in a lot of cases, it ended before the last pitch was thrown in 2019, including the firing of team president and architect Dave Dombrowski.
One of the heroes of that title run, Nathan Eovaldi, has avoided the Red Sox fans’ wrath/guillotine for a few reasons.
First, he was never healthy in 2019. He missed two months from April 18 to July 21, then became a reliever before diving back into the rotation for eight nondescript starts in late August and September.
Oh yeah, and there was that six-inning performance in Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles in which he pummeled the zone at 100 mph after 3 a.m. back home in Boston.
Ironically, that was the only loss the Red Sox had in the World Series (Max Muncy hit a walkoff home run). But that performance apparently ended the series.
It also earned Eovaldi a cool $68 million.
The handsome man with the $100 million arm, who suffered through two Tommy John surgeries, had finally earned his big payday.
Fans were happy. The media was happy. It was as great story.
Then the Red Sox, rather quickly, greatly underachieved in 2019, then Mookie Betts was dealt due to previous financial blunders under Dombrowski.
Those blunders were:
— Owing David Price $96 million through 2022.
— Signing Chris Sale for $145 million through 2024, despite his injury history.
And, yes, signing Eovaldi, despite his injury history.
Individually, all of those deals played into Mookie’s exodus.
So you see, the honeymoon is now over for Eovaldi.
But that might not be an issue in 2020, not if performances like yesterday are the rule instead of the exception.
Eovaldi was lights-out against most of the Atlanta Braves’ starting lineup. If not for an infield hit that probably should’ve been made — shortstop Jeter Downs’ throw to first hit the ground — Eovaldi would have gotten all nine batters that he faced out.
It was a glimpse of what we’ve seen, when he’s healthy; topping 100 mph a few times, never close to giving up a walk, and striking out four in 40 pitches.
“The way I’m feeling … just trying to repeat those mechanics, and we’ll keep challenging,” said Eovaldi. “I’ve felt good (all spring), getting my work in.”
We’ve seen this before. In fact we’ve seen it on the biggest of stages in late October.
It really was electric. And coming on the heels of another good showing by Eduardo Rodriguez — 3 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs and 6 strikeouts — it’s a nice trending heading to the first week of March.
Due to circumstances out of Eovaldi’s control — Price is gone and Chris Sale is two weeks behind due to pneumonia — his importance has grown exponentially as the No. 2 starter on the depth chart. As for the last three slots, the Red Sox are already considering one of those slots for the bullpen.
It means E-Rod and Eovaldi are good ... or bust.
With a beefy contract at $17 million per year, that six-inning miracle performance is in the archives for now. The Red Sox need a good Eovaldi, if not a very good Eovaldi.
That means his health is more important than his late night World Series heroism.
“I feel really good right now so I’m continuing to do what I’m doing,” said Eovaldi. “Keep talking to the trainers if I’m sore, take a day when I need it. It’s not the season yet so if I’m sore for two or three more days maybe push back a little … just continuing to listen to my body.”
That’s good, especially on dominating days like Sunday. Because anything less, he’ll be hearing it from a very loud fan base.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
