Houck did what he was asked, but Red Sox needed more

For most of his big league career, Tanner Houck has been treated with kid gloves by the Red Sox.
The rookie’s talent is obvious to anyone with eyes, but so far he hasn’t gotten the chance to really cut loose. Coming into Sunday, Houck hadn’t pitched into the sixth inning all season, he’d rarely been exposed to a lineup the third time through the order. In four of his eight starts he’d thrown fewer than 80 pitches.
But Sunday afternoon, with the majority of the bullpen unavailable due to heavy usage in recent days, the training wheels had to come off. Houck needed to pitch deep into the game, no matter what it took.
Did Houck make the most of his opportunity? Almost.
The rookie did what he needed to do, pitching 5.1 innings with 90 pitches for his deepest outing of the season, and for most of his afternoon the Indians couldn’t touch him. Houck carried a no-hitter into the sixth, and the only hit he allowed was a solo home run to Jose Ramirez in the bottom of the sixth.
The downside was Houck never seemed fully in control, and through most of his outing he was trying to clean up his own messes. Houck walked the leadoff man in the first, allowed the first two men to reach in the third on a walk and a hit by pitch, and then walked the first two men to start the fourth.
He got out of all three jams unscathed, but when facing the Indians lineup for the third time in the bottom of the sixth he came undone. Houck allowed a hard-hit flyout to right, the home run and then hit two consecutive batters, and that was all she wrote.
Houck turned it over to the bullpen with 3.2 innings to go, and with the bullpen up against the wall that turned out to be just too much. Cleveland wound up rallying in the eighth and the Red Sox went on to lose 7-5.
So what should we make of Houck’s performance? It was definitely good, but the Red Sox needed better.
In a sense Houck validated everything people have been saying about him since he returned to the rotation earlier this summer. The former first-round pick is an elite, unpolished talent who has not yet fully harnessed his abilities and hasn’t proven he can put a team on his back like a true ace.
Sunday he proved that he has it in him, but also that the Red Sox conservative approach has been the right one so far.
