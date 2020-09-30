 How do the dead Sox get back to mattering, at all?

The only thing worse than being criticized all the time is not being talked about at all.
It's a rough lesson and one that the Boston Red Sox are learning first hand.
Beantown's baseball cauldron, once a crucible of judgmental fans that would melt away all but the most hardened and worthy of players, has gone cold.
The Red Sox' 2020 COVID-19 shortened season was a disaster on the field, on the tabloid backpage and in the TV ratings box. The team's decline into utter irrelevance is even more dire considering the sharpness of the curve. We're less than two years removed from their 2018 World Series win, 'the best team ever' and the birth of a dynasty.
This isn't a question of how the Red Sox (24-36, last in AL East and fourth-worst in MLB) get back to fielding a competitive product. It's a question of how they get back to mattering, at all, in Boston's sports lexicon. They're fourth in the Boston sports pecking order for the first time in a half-century.
With an ownership group always concerned about the team's Q-rating and popularity, this cannot stand.
On top of that, can rebuilding a winning team and trying to put a likable, watchable team together co-exist? You'll recall that last time the Red Sox were this disinteresting, ownership poured untold millions into Carl Crawford and Pablo Sandoval, both unmitigated disasters.
This is the job ahead of baseball boss Chaim Bloom: make us care about your baseball team without mortgaging the future or burying yourself in bad contracts designed to attract pink hat fans.
Call me a glass half-full optimist, but I actually think this job isn't as hard as it looks. At least as far as fielding a competitive team goes.
Dead last in runs allowed in the American League this year, the Sox need pitching. They'll get Eduardo Rodriguez back and that ought to add 15 or more wins if he makes 30 starts. They should get half a season out of ace lefty Chris Sale when he returns from Tommy John surgery. Add one veteran free agent (Trevor Bauer? James Paxton? Marcus Stroman?), and if Tanner Houck and Martin Perez can be fourth and fifth starters, you're in business.
What Boston really needs is for its lineup to be a heck of a lot better than it was this year.
The Sox were 11th in all of baseball in runs scored — not bad, but not nearly good enough. When the heart of the order is Raffy Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, you should have a top 5 offense.
The truth is that for much of the year they played like a beaten team. The Sox fell behind early thanks to wretched pitching, and packed their bags for the day. It made them boring, uninteresting — and it made Boston turn off the TV.
It also cost Ron Roenocke his job as manager, something that should have a lot of the Red Sox looking in the mirror this morning. By all accounts, Roenocke is a good man thrust into an unwinnable situation.
While the Sox played hard for Roenicke at times (they went 12-9 over the last third of the year) it was way too late. He deserved better.
It's gut check time for Devers (.263 and an OPS under .800) and especially for Martinez, who hit .213. The so-called pied piper of hitting that was teaching everyone how to fix their swing can't turn in this type of season. He acted like he had all the answers in an MVP-caliber 2018.
Do the Red Sox need Cora back in the manager's office to get these guys swinging the bats again? Let's hope not. Lest we forget, Cora didn't exactly do a laudable job managing the 2019 season, with the defending champs missing the playoffs.
Cora might be the best man for the job, but something about enabling the guys who didn't play well this year by bringing back their guy doesn't sit right.
I do believe they'll hit better next year. Outfielder Alex Verdugo, acquired in the Mookie Betts trade with the Dodgers, looked better than expected.
We all know the most important thing is for the Sox to pitch better. They do that and they'll be in games, they'll be in the hunt for a wild card and we'll have a reason to watch until September 2021.
Will that be enough? Is this a case of "if you build it, they will come" with a decent baseball team and a disinterested fan base?
###
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemenws.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.