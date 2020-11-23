If Cam can't close, Patriots can't keep him

It’s starting to feel a lot like, well, 2000.
Do you remember that year, Patriots fans?
Bill Belichick was still the dour dude from Cleveland. The Patriots were still heading in the wrong direction, record-wise, since the Super Bowl team of 1996. Tom Brady was a skinny backup, and Drew Bledsoe, who was still considered a gunslinger, was anything but a finisher.
The fact that the 2000 Patriots finished 5-11 is one thing, particularly with eight holdovers from the 1996 Super Bowl entry. But the beginning of the end for Bledsoe really started that season.
Late in the fourth quarter of games in which the Patriots were within one score (eight points or less), and Bledsoe had a chance to tie or win, he was 0-for-9. Of course, one of those was a 27-yard miss by Adam Vinatieri to win a game, before overtime, which the Patriots eventually did win.
Enough with the history lesson, right? Well, history is sort of repeating itself here 20 years later after Sunday’s 27-20 loss to Houston.
Cam Newton has had five opportunities, already in his brief Patriots career, to be a hero at the end of games.
He’s got only one notch in his belt, that coming in an MVP performance in the Sunday Night Football comeback against, well, the winless New York Jets.
The Seattle loss, 35-30, ended at the Seahawks’ 1-yard line, with the clock expiring, when Newton chose to run inside instead of outside.
The Denver loss, 18-12, ended with the Patriots blowing a first-and-10 on the Broncos’ 24 yard line with an incomplete, sack, short pass and incomplete.
The Buffalo loss, 27-24, ended with Newton coughing up the ball on the Bills’ 14-yard line with 37 second remaining.
And in Sunday’s loss in Houston, the Patriots had a first down on the Texans’ 30 yard line with 1:32 remaining. But that all-too-familiar sequence went incomplete, 6-yard pass to White, incomplete and incomplete.
Of course there are extenuating circumstances, like the blitzing Texans defensive back who was untouched and basically blew up the final play for Newton.
But is that Newton’s read at the line, the untouched blitzer?
What about Newton’s inability to throw those short passes throughout the game or have so many passes knocked down by defensive linemen, like the four J.J. Watt batted away.
“He’s J.J. Watt, All-Pro, Defensive Player of the Year,” reasoned Newton.
The tough part is that the Patriots offense, particularly at the beginning, looked as good as it’s looked the entire year in terms of efficiency, balance and, in particular, Newton’s passing.
He completed 26 of 40 for 365 yards, including a beautiful 42-yard bomb to Damiere Byrd.
We hadn’t really seen this guy since the second game in Seattle. But again, that ended in a loss.
“Our problem wasn’t moving the ball,” chimed in Belichick. “We had opportunities to convert on third down and weren’t able to do it.”
There are other extenuating circumstances. The Patriots’ defense was pretty much beat by one player, Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson, who completed 28 of 37 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 36 of the Texans’ 55 rushing yards including a TD.
That’s embarrassing and that’s on the defense, which struggled at all levels, particularly in its biggest strength, the secondary.
Does Newton deserve a hall pass due to the guys he is throwing to, basically a collection of street free agents, particularly with Julian Edelman out? Probably.
And the Patriots’ collection of tight ends, once a bastion of great talent, got only four targets against the Texans.
But 1 for 5 is a trend that isn’t going to cut it going forward. This is a winning business and, quite frankly, Newton’s stats, as bad as they’ve been when compared to other passers, don’t matter.
As long as the Patriots are winning, nothing else matters.
After the game, Newton said it himself.
“The only reason you play is to win,” said Newton. “You have to accept the challenges where they come.”
This loss, putting the Patriots at 4-6, basically puts the playoff talk, which had been heating up after the impressive win over the Ravens last week, to bed.
Christmas trees are already for sale. There are only six games remaining. The Patriots, miracles aside, are playing for 2021.
Newton isn’t expected to win them all, but even with an unknown group of pass-catchers, it has to be better, especially at the end.
There’s a stat called fourth quarter comebacks. And it’s noted, often, for a reason.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.