Iron sharpens iron: Daily battles with Edelman have helped Jones grow into top slot corner

FOXBOROUGH — Jonathan Jones is the real deal.
Week after week, the fourth-year defensive back shuts down opposing slot receivers, snatching away the quarterback’s safety blanket as the rest of the “boogeymen” close in.
Originally an undrafted free agent and a core special teams player, Jones has become one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league and arguably the most underrated player on a historically great Patriots defense.
How has he done it? Well, it’s easy when you’re used to battling with Julian Edelman every day.
“He’s greatly improved my game, he’s one of the best in the game in the slot, so to see that in practice every day and through training camp since I’ve been here has been great work for me,” Jones said of Edelman. “He’s the best in the league right now in the slot so he’s a big challenge for me.”
Jones and Edelman’s daily battles are among the fiercest on the team. The two are both unrelenting competitors, and teammates say the pair are constantly trying to get the better of one another.
“He doesn’t back down,” Matthew Slater said of Jones. “They’re both fierce competitors. I think they show it in different ways, where [Edelman] is a little more demonstrative and has a little more personality with it, but Jon doesn’t back down from a challenge. When people doubt him or say he can’t do something it only fuels him more, and certainly that’s been the case this year.”
“They go at it as much as possible,” said rookie wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, an undrafted free agent like Jones. “I think that’s probably why they’re both performing so well, because they battle so hard in practice.”
If iron does indeed sharpen iron, then Jones and Edelman have helped each other a lot this season. The 33-year-old Edelman is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, with 76 catches and 809 yards and four touchdowns through 11 games. If he keeps that pace, he could finish with more than 110 catches and close to 1,200 yards, both of which would be career highs.
Jones, meanwhile, has gotten better every season since entering the league out of Auburn in 2016. From the beginning he’s been recognized as one of the fastest players on the team, and even before he earned a shot with the starting defense, teammates held him in high regard for his role on special teams.
“It’s hard to get recognition as a gunner when you’re playing with freaking Matt Slater because he’s that good,” said Devin McCourty. “But, for years we sat in there and we were like, ‘Man, with those two playing gunner, we don’t have to worry really on punt team.’”
But Jones wasn’t only a speedster. He proved himself to be versatile and adaptable, and by the end of last season he was regularly contributing as a slot corner. Once training camp began, he found himself in a position battle with 2018 second-round pick Duke Dawson, a battle so lopsided that Dawson was shipped out of town and Jones rewarded with a three-year contract extension.
“Everybody always felt confident, and the more opportunities he got the more he showed that he could be out there and be an every down starting corner in this league,” said safety Duron Harmon. “I’m excited for him, he got his payday and he still has a lot more to give and I’m excited to see where he’s headed.”
Jones hasn’t disappointed since. The newly-minted starter has played 65.1% of the team’s defensive snaps (sixth on the team), and has consistently ranked among the top graded cornerbacks in football by Pro Football Focus.
He’s also shown a penchant for coming up with big plays.
Last month, Jones chased down Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and forced a game-changing fumble on what would have been a near-touchdown run. Against Philadelphia, Jones nearly had an incredible interception when he ripped the ball away from Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in the end zone. The pick was overturned on review, but it was still a remarkable play in a crucial spot.
Between his natural ability, competitive fire and the benefits of practicing against Edelman every day, Jones has taken his game to a new level. After years of being an unsung hero, Jones is now earning recognition as a crucial player who still hasn’t reached his ceiling.
“He’s not just a starter, but he’s a leader for us,” McCourty said. “He’s a guy we count on not just to be prepared and know his role, but to line other guys up, to step up in big moments. So, he’s been a huge part of our communication for the last two years, and has continued to do that. So, it’s really sky’s the limit for J. Jones.”
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
