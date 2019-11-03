Is This Just Fantasy?: Thank you, Fantasy Football

This type of column has been written 1,000 times by 1,000 different people. So sorry for the redundancy, but I still wanted a shot at it.
Thank you, fantasy football.
It’s been a rough week for me personally. No details, because they’re irrelevant, but it’s been a time where I’ve really appreciated any sort of distraction.
Fantasy football is a beautiful distraction.
Your league is your family — for a lot of leagues, that’s quite literal. It’s a community you build that revels in beating you above all else, but will always have your back in a tough spot.
For many, the best day of the fantasy year — year in general? — is draft day. You have the excitement of choosing your team, and most leagues get together and make a big fun day out of it. You love your team, sure, but you love the time with your friends and family more.
Fantasy football is like a book that you’re the author of. You choose the subject (your team), then get to write the adventure yourself while making your own edits and adding your own voice.
Husbands play with wives. Parents play with children.
There is no age restriction.
And you love your team through all of the ups and downs during the course of a season. You stand up and cheer when you get that clutch Monday night performance to pull out a 1-point win, and you consider calling in sick because your boss beat you and you know you’ve got eight hours of smack coming.
Fantasy football brings people together.
Yes, of course, perspective. There are so many out there who suffer from problems I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, and fantasy football isn’t curing any ailments or holding any scalpels. But like a good book, movie, play (etc.), it can transport you — albeit temporarily — to a place where you rule the castle.
You’re the boss. You’re the captain of the ship. And each week, nothing is more important than beating Uncle Fred.
Or Marsha from accounting.
Or your mechanic, Ed.
Or your old roommate, Nick.
And anything that can make you feel such a wide array of emotions is something worth having in your life. So thank you, fantasy football, for being a fake, meaningless, make-believe game that still incredibly makes people feel human.
And sorry that this is admittedly weird and out-of-character. But, like a colleague of mine always says, next week I promise I’ll do better.
Good luck in Week 9, everyone.
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings; at Chiefs — In his last four games, he’s completed 78.5 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards (315.5 per game) and 10 TDs (although none last week). He’s been on fire, and even if Matt Moore starts again at QB for the Chiefs, there should be a lot of points in this one.
2. Tyrell Williams, WR, Raiders; vs. Lions — He returned from injury last week to put up a 6-91 line with a TD. Oh, he’s also scored in all five games he’s played in this year, and now he gets a Lions defense dead last in passing yards allowed per game (289.71).
3. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Jets; at Dolphins — You fooled me last week, Le’Veon. Don’t do it again!
FADE
1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens; vs. Patriots — The Pats (Bill Belichick) always takes away the opposing team’s top weapon. For the Ravens, that’s Jackson’s feet. And if he’s not running, does he give the passing volume needed for a big week? I say no.
2. Terry McLaurin, WR, Redskins; vs. Bills — This has disaster written all over it. With QB Case Keenum (concussion) still not cleared, it looks like struggling rookie Dwayne Haskins will get the start. Then factor in that the Redskins run the least amount of plays per game (52.8), and the Bills allow the third-fewest passing yards per game (194.43).
3. Jacoby Brissett, QB, Colts; vs. Steelers — Pitt has held three of its last four opponents to 20 points or less, and the one exception — the Ravens — needed a last-second FG in regulation to get there.
DFS STARTS/AVOIDS
START
1. Derek Carr, QB, Raiders; at Lions — Already detailed in the Tyrell Williams section how bad the Lions are against the pass. Carr is set up for a good game, and he saves you some money.
2. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos; vs. Browns — The Browns are a bottom-5 team against the run, and the Broncos should rely heavily on their running backs with backup QB Brandon Allen getting the start.
3. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks; vs. Buccaneers — The Bucs were dethroned by the Lions last week for the most passing yards allowed per game, but they still allow 285.86 (second worst) and are still surprisingly the best against the run. Lockett should be in for a big day.
AVOID
1. Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles; vs. Bears — Is he now officially the secondary pass-catching TE on his own team behind Dallas Goedert? Just two receptions each in his last two games, and only one TD all year.
2. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers; vs. Colts — Wouldn’t chase the points (yet) following last week’s big performance on Monday night. The Colts are healthier on defense, and limited — albeit Joe Flacco — the Broncos to under 175 passing yards last week.
3. David Montgomery, RB, Bears; at Eagles — Again, I wouldn’t chase the points from last week’s explosion (27-135-1). Especially against an Eagles team that’s still top-10 against the run and should be fired up after last week’s huge win in Buffalo.
DIGGING FOR DEFENSE
Week 9 — Philadelphia Eagles; vs. Bears
Chicago has scored at least 20 points just twice this year, and once was a result of two garbage-time TDs thanks to an onside-kick recovery against the Saints.
