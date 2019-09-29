ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – October 30, 2016, here at New Era Stadium, will always be remembered as the game somebody (a Buffalo Bills fan) threw something (a sex toy) in the end zone after a Rob Gronkowski touchdown.
It was a bad joke – the culprits were tossed from the stadium and arrested – in another Pats-Bills joke of a game, a 41-25, blowout.
But Patriot linebacker Jamie Collins remembers that day for something different.
It was his “last” day as a New England Patriot.
Within hours after the game, even quicker than Antonio Brown was acquired by the Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders a few weeks ago, Collins was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a measly, conditional third round pick.
Why?
The Readers’ Digest version: Collins “blew” coverage in two plays against the Bills, allowing two easy touchdowns, making the score a lot closer than the game really was. Collins was allegedly “free-lancing,” doing his own thing, a no-no in New England unless your name is Rodney Harrison or Devin McCourty.
The real/rest of the story: Collins had been a “malcontent” from the spring until late October that year over his contract. He wanted to get paid and had his way of showing it.
Most disputes between Belichick and players, especially the good ones, are over money.
Collins eventually got paid, $27 million guaranteed. But he also paid in other ways for his riches, losing 23 of his first 24 games as a Brown.
But that’s spilled milk. At least according to Collins.
“I learned a lot,” said Collins. “It was good. I learned to do my job. Put your head down. You can’t give up. It’s not about me.”
Over Belichick’s last two decades here, few players have left under similar terms or discord? Maybe Adalius Thomas. Maybe Wes Welker.
They never returned to the Patriots.
Remarkably, Collins did. And it wasn’t with his tail between his legs.
“I was surprised, then again I wasn’t. I was a free agent,” said Collins, about the phone call from Belichick to return to the Patriots.
“But I’m always surprised (in this business),” he said, signing a one-year deal that will earn him $3 million if he plays like he has. “But it’s a change of destination. I’m a professional. Business is business.”
Belichick’s business, besides dominating X’s and O’s, is stealing low-paid talent like Collins, who is probably in the top five for team MVP so far.
Stories about his athleticism abound.
He leads the team in tackles (19), sacks (2.5) and is second in interceptions (2).
That means he is doing everything – rushing passer, stopping run and intercepting – at an elite level, which means he is the quintessential Belichick player.
“He’s unbelievable,” said rookie linebacker Chase Winovich. “I know I’ve heard people talk about his athleticism, and it’s amazing. But he’s very intelligent. He makes great reads and decisions. I love being around him.”
Only nine starters were here when Collins left after the Bills game in 2016.
One non-starter, special teams captain Matthew Slater, said there is a glow to Collins that he didn’t see three years ago.
“He’s at peace. You can see it. He’s matured like a lot of us,” said Slater. “When you have a family you usually get a different perspective on life. He’s so good it’s scary. He was very athletic the first time he was here, and trust me, that hasn’t changed one bit.”
Collins wasn’t talkative this week, declining a few attempts at an interview.
“Not today,” he said.
Maybe it’s Buffalo. Maybe it’s too many bad memories. Or maybe the Belichick “lesser said the better” mantra is rubbing off.
