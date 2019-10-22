NEW YORK (AP) — Jets coach Adam Gase says the organization is disappointed and angry quarterback Sam Darnold's comment about him "seeing ghosts" made it on air during the "Monday Night Football" game.
Darnold was wearing a microphone during ESPN's broadcast of New York's 33-0 loss to New England. After one of his five turnovers in the game, the Jets' frustrated quarterback was on the sideline when he made his comment that quickly went viral on social media after it aired.
Gase says Tuesday it bothered him and the team that the comment was broadcast and they're looking into their cooperation with the networks going forward.
Select players are mic'd up during prime-time games and NFL Films has a representative listening on site. The representative then will approve the comments to air — in this case, on ESPN's "Monday Night Football."
Darnold was in the middle of a ghastly performance when he took a seat on the sideline and tried to figure out what was happening.
"I'm seeing ghosts," said the New York Jets second-year quarterback.
Well, he definitely saw plenty of Patriots. New England blitzed Darnold early and often, and Bill Belichick's defense forced him into five turnovers in an embarrassing loss.
"When I talk to the coaches, I've just got to be straight up," Darnold said after the game when asked about his comment. "For me, I've just got to see the field a lot better. That's kind of what that means.
"It was a rough night out there, and obviously, I've got to be better and learn from the mistakes, but we will get better."
Darnold was coming off an inspiring return when he was selected as the AFC offensive player of the week after leading New York to a 24-22 win — the Jets' first of the season — over Dallas last Sunday after missing three games with mononucleosis.
But, he was downright miserable against New England, finishing 11 of 32 for 86 yards with four interceptions and a horrific 3.6 quarterback rating in arguably his worst game of his young NFL career.
"I definitely think I was pressing too hard," Darnold said, "trying to get a 24-point score in one play."
Darnold had little time as the Patriots forced him into bad — and often ugly — throws.
"I mean, they're the best (defense) in the league right now," coach Adam Gase said. "We helped them out a lot."
