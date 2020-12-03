NEW YORK — It was a coach-player union that made the New York Jets excited about what could be.
Adam Gase was the hotshot offensive guru, and Sam Darnold the young gun quarterback and face of the franchise.
Instead, the Jets can only lament what should have been.
“It’s on me to get him to play better than what he’s played,” Gase said Thursday. “And so far, I haven’t done a good enough job.”
With the Jets sitting at 0-11, Gase is almost certainly gone after the regular-season finale. And, with Darnold struggling to progress in his third season, New York will likely move on from him, too.
The Jets currently hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft in April and it’s looking increasingly likely that Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence will be there for them to make a franchise-changing pick. That would mean Darnold will be out the door, leaving behind him a trail of unfulfilled potential.
Some of that is on him, of course, for not being able to raise his game and overcome the constant adversity around him. But Gase recognizes he is also at fault for what has transpired — or, hasn’t — the past two years.
“I came here to help him, help him develop his career,” Gase said, “and we haven’t been able to do that.”
Darnold has thrown just three touchdown passes this season and none in his past four games. He has also been intercepted eight times, making decisions many would argue a third-year QB shouldn’t make.
The 23-year-old Darnold has also had two separate two-game stints on the sideline because of shoulder injuries. Add that to him missing three games last year because of mononucleosis and three games as a rookie with a foot injury, and the quarterback has only now played the equivalent of just over two NFL seasons at 33 games.
“Yeah, I mean, it’s frustrating for both of us,” Gase said. “I think he’s trying to do everything he could possibly do. It’s hard to control the injury situation this year and last year. Also, like, mono? I mean, if you’re in Vegas, that’s not one you’re probably betting on. No offseason, short training camp (this summer) — would’ve loved to have had a lot of that time to work with him on a lot of different things.”
Darnold looked rusty in the 20-3 loss to Miami last week, and made some of the same mistakes that have overshadowed the sometimes — but not often enough — brilliant plays that have flashed.
Gase has been impressed by Darnold’s work ethic — “it’s phenomenal” — and the youngster’s ability to tune out the outside chatter. The talk that he’s not good enough, and the hype surrounding Lawrence and the potential of him becoming the next Jets quarterback.
“We’ve had conversations about just focusing on the moment and not worrying about two weeks from now, five weeks from now, four months from now,” Gase said. “Control what you can control, which is preparing for the game on Sunday and performing well. I think that’s probably easier said than done. At 23, he can say, ‘Yeah, I’ve gotcha.’
“It’s probably way harder than what he portrays.”
To his credit, Darnold never flinches or appears flustered when speaking to reporters. He has shown time and again that he has the mental ability to handle the spotlight of playing in New York — and for a franchise that hasn’t seen a Super Bowl since the glory days of Joe Namath in 1969.
That’s 51 years and counting.
