EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Trust me on this one, this is going to a tough one in the Meadowlands.
The AFC East is showing some life these days. A week ago, the N.Y. Jets — tonight’s foe for the New England Patriots — buried the Dallas Cowboys.
On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills, after lolly-gagging for 30 minutes, took care of business in the second half against the Miami Dolphins.
What the Jets and Bills have, finally, is a possible franchise quarterback. And the edge goes to the Jets’ guy, Sam Darnold.
The Jets were dead with a dead quarterback, backup Luke Falk, the last time they saw the Pats on Sept. 22, while Darnold was on the injury report with mononucleosis.
The Jets lost 30-14, but both of their scores were off Patriots rookie mistakes — a muffed punt by Gunner Olszewski and an interception by Jarrett Stidham.
They were bad.
A few weeks later, Darnold returns and the Jets defense, other than two late scores by the Cowboys, looked very good.
Which brings us to tonight.
The Jets are treating this like a very big game, even bigger than the Cowboys coming to town.
Super fan Fireman Ed, who left the Jets after the humiliating “Butt Fumble” loss to the Patriots on Thanksgiving Day in 2012, returned this season and is in rare form.
Jets head coach Adam Gase has some history beating the Patriots, besting Bill Belichick the last matchups in 2017 and 2018 when he was coaching the Miami Dolphins.
Belichick noted this week, when pressed, that Gase, who calls the plays on offense, is a tough matchup for the Patriots’ defense, with his intricate motioning and many plays.
From 2013 through 2017, the Pats and Jets met five times in the Meadowlands. All of the games were within one score and the Jets won two of them.
Logic, talent, history, coaching, etc. are meaningless tonight. The Patriots are in for a dogfight, a field goal game, maybe two field goals.
And field goals, with fill-in Mike Nugent, really aren’t a given right now in New England.
The Patriots have a few things going against them right now, beyond Tom Brady’s Netflix disaster (Google “Brady mocks Kraft” for more details).
Their offensive line is still a work in progress. The wide receivers, at least some keys ones, have only a little more experience than you and I. And the running game is a problem.
The defense might be the best New England has ever had. I’m serious. Athletes everywhere. And a lot of pride. And, oh yeah, Belichick is calling the shots on defense this year.
The Patriots should win. If they run the ball successfully, they will win. But don’t be surprised if they don’t.
