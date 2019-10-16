Joe Maddon returns to Los Angeles Angels as new manager

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Low 52F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low 52F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.