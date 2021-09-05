BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is now on the radar screen with much higher expectations on him in his second season with the Eagles.
His first test went well.
Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards in a little over three quarters, leading BC to a 51-0 victory over Colgate on Saturday in the season opener for both schools.
Jurkovec, a 6-foot-5 redshirt junior who transferred from Notre Dame before last season, completed 16 of 24 passes with no interceptions. Last season, he threw for 2,558 yards, the most ever by a BC quarterback in his first 10 games.
“Just the expectations on Phil going in, everybody’s been talking about him now,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “Now the pressure’s on him. The way he handled this today says a lot about him.”
He responded with his fifth career 300-yard game.
After a sloppy first quarter, the Eagles took charge by scoring on their final three possessions of the second, taking a 27-0 edge into halftime.
“You could tell we were a little bit shaky early on in the game, we had a couple of drops,” Hafley said. “(Phil) looked comfortable, he looked confident running the ball.”
BC posted its first season-opening shutout since beating Northeastern 54-0 in 2009.
NO. 2 OKLAHOMA 40, TULANE 30
Spencer Rattler passed for 304 yards and a touchdown and No. 2 Oklahoma, playing a road game on its home field, narrowly avoided a shocking upset by holding on for a 40-35 victory over Tulane on Saturday.
The opener for both teams was relocated from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida, and Oklahoma had the Green Wave painted on the 25-yard lines. Sooners fans cheered when Tulane’s players ran into the field before the game.
At the end, they were holding their breath.
The Sooners, who led 40-22 early in the fourth quarter, gave up a pair of touchdowns. Tulane had fourth-and-13 from just short of midfield with just under two minutes to go when quarterback Michael Pratt ran for 12 yards and the Green Wave turned the ball over on downs. The Sooners ran out the clock.
Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic tied an FBS record with three field goals of 50 or more yards, and Marvin Mims had five catches for 117 yards for the Sooners.
Pratt passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Green Wave. He also ran for another score.
NO. 1 ALABAMA 44, NO. 14 MIAMI 14
ATLANTA (AP) — Looking very much like a team capable of making another run at a national title, No. 1 Alabama opened its season with a rout of Miami behind four touchdown passes from Bryce Young in his first college start.
The sophomore from Southern California completed 27 of 38 for 344 yards, hooking up with Cameron Latu on a pair of scoring plays and burying the Hurricanes with a 94-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams early in the third quarter.
Young became the first Alabama quarterback to throw four TD passes in his starting debut. Mac Jones and Joe Namath had shared the school record with three scoring throws to begin their stints as the Tide’s No. 1 QB. Williams, a transfer from Ohio State, had four receptions for 126 yards in his Alabama debut.
The Crimson Tide also turned in a dazzling defensive effort at the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, sacking D’Eriq King four times, forcing him into three turnovers and stuffing him on a goal-line stand.
NO. 19 PENN STATE 16, NO. 12 WISCONSIN 10
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown had interceptions deep in Penn State territory in the final 2 1/2 minutes to help the Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin.
Wisconsin had its string of 25 consecutive victories in home openers snapped because of its red-zone failures. The Badgers dominated time of possession but had four scoreless trips inside Penn State’s 25, including three inside the 10.
NO. 11 OREGON 31, FRESNO STATE 24
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Brown scored on a 30-yard quarterback keeper with 2:57 left and Oregon beat Fresno State.
Oregon jumped to a 21-6 lead, but Fresno State (1-1) scored two straight touchdowns to tie it midway through the third quarter, then took the lead early in the fourth on Abraham Montano’s field goal.
HOLY CROSS 38, UCONN 28
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Sophomore Matt Sluka passed for two touchdowns, ran for another and his 76-yard keeper in the fourth quarter iced Holy Cross' 38-28 season-opening win at UConn on Saturday.
Sluka passed for 123 yards and ran for 112. His long run set up Tyler Purdy's 14-yard TD carry — his second score of the game — to give Holy Cross a 10-point lead with just over eight minutes left.
Holy Cross, two-time defending Patriot League champion, gained the FCS playoff field last spring and the defeat of UConn is its first against an FBS opponent since 2002 (Army).
