BOSTON (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored at 3:23 of overtime and the Los Angeles Kings rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Kopitar beat Tuukka Rask with a high wrist shot after Jonathan Quick had come up with a huge save at the other end, giving the Kings their fourth win in five games and extending their best stretch of the season (4-0-1).
Blake Lizotte had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who couldn’t hold on to leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before rallying for a thrilling finish.
Down 3-2 late in the third, the Kings pulled Quick for an extra skater and tied it on Matt Roy’s slap shot with 2:01 left in regulation.
Adrian Kempe also scored for Los Angeles and Quick finished with 37 saves.
Danton Heinen had a goal and assist for Boston, which fell to 1-5-1 in its last six and has lost two straight at home. Patrice Bergeron and Brandon Carlo also scored for the Bruins, who lost despite outshooting the Kings 16-8 in the third. Rask had 23 saves for the Bruins.
Bergeron tied it at 2-all 10:44 into the second on a wrist shot from above the right circle, his third goal in five games.
The Bruins were caught with too many men on the ice one minute into the game and Lizotte made them pay with a power-play goal at 2:17.
Kempe sprung free for a short-handed breakaway and put the Kings up 2-1 at 2:45 of the second after Quick stopped a one-timer by Marchand.
NOTES: The Bruins opened a four-game homestand. ... Toffoli’s assist on Lizotte’s goal extended his point streak to five games. ... The Kings were 0-6-1 in their last seven against the Bruins. ... Boston entered the game with a 4-0 record against Pacific Division opponents and was 7-2-1 against Western Conference teams.
UP NEXT
Bruins: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.