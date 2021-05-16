Late Buksa goal lifts Revolution past Columbus

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Adam Buksa entered the game as a substitute in the 83rd minute and scored three minutes later to help the New England Revolution beat Columbus 1-0 on Sunday.
The buildup to Buksa’s goal began on a quick restart after a foul near midfield. Carles Gil fed Brandon Bye up the right channel and Bye’s cross connected with Buska inside the 6-yard box.
“Someone had to make a play that made a difference in the game and we did,” said Revolution coach Bruce Arena told the Boston Herald after the game. “I’m happy for Adam, Adam needed that goal and there was an excellent service from Brandon (Bye) and we were pleased with that.”
The Revs (3-1-2) moved alone into first place in the Eastern Conference standings and extended their home winning streak to three games.
Columbus (1-2-2) was still in the wake of the ongoing controversy among its supporters, many of whom responded angrily to an announcement Monday that the club had removed “Crew” from the team’s official name as a part of its overall rebranding.
