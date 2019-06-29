BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Going into last night, the Lowell Spinners (11-4) expected to play two games against the Brooklyn Cyclones (8-5), but following an hour and 49-minute rain delay both teams wound up playing just one game Saturday night.
The Spinners were able to get a runner to third base in the top of the ninth, but could not pull out the victory - falling to the Cyclones 8-7. The second game of the doubleheader is to be made up on July 30.
Lowell got a solid outing from starter Aldo Ramirez. The 18-year-old went five innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits, while striking out five and walking just one.
Trailing 8-6, the Spinners would get one back in the top of the seventh on a home run by Marino Campana - his second of the season -- but couldn’t push across the tying run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.