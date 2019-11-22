BOSTON — Two minutes before his teammates were introduced to the sellout crowd at the TD Garden Thursday night, Torey Krug passed someone he recognized on the ice level walkway and nodded hello.
Krug was clad in a suit, not the Black-and-Gold uniform with the spoked-B he’s donned for each of his eight full seasons in the National Hockey League. It marked the fifth consecutive game that the 28-year-old had missed with an upper body injury.
So, for the second straight contest, Matt Grzelcyk moved up from the third pairing, paired with Brandon Carlo. Urho Vaakanainen, slotted into Grzelcyk’s regular role alongside Connor Clifton.
While no one who roots for the Black-and-Gold is eager to have it happen, are we getting a glimpse of what life might be like for Boston if they part ways with Krug?
The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder could be back in the lineup as soon as Saturday night. Getting him back would certainly be a shot in the arm; Krug produced five points in his previous six contests, and leads all Boston defenseman with 11 assists.
But the facts are that Krug is in the final year of a 4-year, $21 million dollar deal, and the Bruins can lose him for nothing if he chooses to enter free agency next July 1.
Krug has piled up 125 points since the start of the 2017-18 season and is very much still in his prime. He’s likely to haul in $8 million a season or more from some willing suitor.
It is unlikely that the Bruins would be willing to pony up that kind of cash. Not with guys like Zdeno Chara, Charlie Coyle, Chris Wagner, Joakim Nordstrom and backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak also set to become UFAs.
Not with Grzelcyk (2020), Carlo (2021) and Charlie McAvoy (2022) expected to receive big bumps in their paychecks when they become restricted free agents. And not with promising defensemen in the system who are looking to crack the varsity lineup like Jakub Zboril, Jeremy Lauzon and Vaakanainen.
But does the Bruins’ brass just accept the fact that they’ll almost certainly Krug for nothing? Do they try to trade him during the season for pennies on the dollar? And what about keeping the best team possible for a franchise that’s hell-bent on rectifying last year’s Stanley Cup Final loss?
A small sample size of like withoth Krug went smoothly in a 5-1 win at New Jersey on Tuesday night, as Grzelcyk scored a pair of goals. Vaakanainen, the 2017 first round pick, looked comfortable and collected over 18-plus minutes, finishing as a plus-1.
But in the early going Thursday against the Sabres, Boston’s defensive corps was caught chasing the puck in its own end far too often as the visitors produced the game’s first 14 (!) shots on goal. Local boy Jack Eichel of Chelmsford schooled Vaakanainen on one occasion, stickhandling through en route to a prime scoring chance.
Vaakanainen also took a shot to the chops following a Bruins’ goal when, during a goal mouth scrum in front of goalie Tuukka Rask, Buffalo’s Curtis Lazar smacked him through the crease.
But back to Krug, the guy with the booming slapshot, a good skater who’s smart with the puck on his stick, and whose his instincts have gotten better with each passing season.
He’s beloved by his teammates as a locker room leader, a guy who sticks up for his mates whenever the situation calls for it. Who’ll ever forget his helmetless thunder check of St. Louis forward Robert Thomas in Game 1 of last year’s Cup Final?
Krug has indicated that he’d taken less money to remain in Boston. But less money doesn’t mean under his current value. It’s hard to imagine he’d settle for anything less than a 6-year, $45 million contract with a no-trade clause. That’s speculation, certainly, but one that’s rooted in reality.
Trading him or letting him go as a free agent would be bad for the Bruins. Financially, however, they may not have a choice.
Phil Stacey covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com or @PhilStacey_SN
